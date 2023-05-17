Of Christine Brown

A group of Chinese and Australian researchers has discovered that a green dye used for diagnostic investigations could block the toxic effects of the mushroom

Lphalloid amanita The

most poisonous mushroom in the world

and is responsible for about 90% of mushroom-related deaths worldwide. His toxin main a peptide called α-amanitin which causes liver and kidney failure. The phalloid amanita, widespread throughout the world, closely resembles other edible mushrooms and is therefore eaten by mistake. And intoxication is lethal in most cases (HERE the rules for not taking risks and the advice from the poison control center)

The dye that blocks the toxic effects Now a group of researchers, led by chemists Guohui Wan and Qiaoping Wang of Sun Yat-sen University in China with other Australian colleagues, have found that the indocyanine greena dye already used as a tracer for diagnostic imaging in medicine, it seems block the toxic effects of α-amanitin. Their research was published in Nature Communications.

To date there is no antidote because it is not yet clear how the toxins from the mushrooms are able to kill cells.

In laboratory tests on mice and human cell lines, scientists found that indocyanine green was capable of prevent liver and kidney damage induced by α-amanitin. The antidote also improved the chance of survival after poisoning. While the results are promising, more clinical trials are needed to determine whether indocyanine green also has similar effects in humans, Wang said.

The time factor α-Amanitin exerts its toxic effects on cells by inhibiting specific enzymes needed for protein production. To work, the toxin relies on a protein in the body called STT3B. Indocyanine green appears to work by inhibiting the function of STT3B itself. The researchers found beneficial effects in mice given indocyanine green four hours after poisoning with α-amanitin, but not in mice given just eight or 12 hours after being exposed to the toxin. This means that the time factor is fundamental: the antidote should be administered immediately because after hours it loses its therapeutic effect.

Poisoning symptoms THE early symptoms of phalloid amanita poisoning usually occur later 6-12 hours after taking the mushroom. Upon ingestion, the mushroom’s toxins begin to damage the liver. Approximately 12-40 hours after consuming toadstools symptoms become severe with uncontrollable vomiting, sweating, diarrhea and severe abdominal painup to the iacute renal failure and following thesevere liver failure. Often the only possible remedy the liver transplantation. In about 70-80% of cases, the fungus causes death. It is estimated that one milligram per kilogram of the body is sufficient to cause irreversible liver damage.