“The use of lasers seems to me the greatest nonsense that has been possible in a golf tournament and much more in a Major”, Jon Rahm responds categorically to the great novelty that the PGA Championship will present, for the first time in an official competition of a professional nature, which begins today in Kiawah Island (Movistar Golf, 7:00 p.m.). Barrika’s is against an innovation, sold to speed up the game (“We are always interested in methods that can help improve the flow of our sport during championships,” said Jim Richerson, President of PGA America), but that many see as an automation of the game that affects the advantage that a talented player (with his caddy) can obtain when reading the field, using the references, calculating distances and direction and, consequently, choosing the best possible hit.

“I am in favor of the purest possible golf. I do not agree with eliminating that more human, more artistic part. For that we have the field books and the caddy,” adds the 26-year-old Basque. Rahm is not alone in the protest since, for example, Manuel Villegas, Colombian golfer and currently his brother Camilo’s caddy is just as resounding: “It will not help to give rhythm to the game and it will take away the beauty. If this is the way they should start allowing robots to read greens and anemometers for wind speed ”.

Controversies on the sidelines, The spectacular South Carolina course hosts the second Grand Tournament of 2021, which will distribute 9 million euros in prizes, and which will have 156 participants (86 Americans and 70 internationals), 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking and 35 winners of majors. One of them is Sergio García (winner of the Augusta Masters in 2017) who together with Rahm will seek a milestone that is missing in the history of Spanish golf: the first victory in the PGA Championship. Precisely the 41-year-old from Castellón is the one who has been closest: he was second in 1999 and 2008).

Historically, the PGA is tough for the Spanish. Manuel de la Torre was the first, 60 years ago, to pass the cut of a tournament that was born in 1916 and which has seen 15 Spaniards participate with 121 total appearances. In fact, to demonstrate this difficulty, say that in 51% of those occasions the Spanish golfer could not play the final two days. Sergio has not made the cut for five years and Rahm failed two out of four and holds a fourth place finish in 2018 as the best result. “The goal is to always win. And if you have to choose a week, I choose this one,” says Rahm, one of the betting favorites (along with the Northern Irishman Rory McIllroy and the Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth) who also looks a little further into the year: “I would love to give Spain a gold medal in Tokyo.”

All set for a beautiful battle on a very long field looking longingly at Bryson DeChambeau, the California bomber, and to which the number one in the world, the North American Dustin Johnson (who will play in the two initial tours with Sergio and the Irishman Shane Lowry) arrives with many doubts. Those that Rahm does not have, who shares a list today and tomorrow with the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and the American Patrick Reed, regarding the use of lasers.