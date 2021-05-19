On January 17, 1916, the PGA of America was founded in New York. Rodman Wanamaker, heir to a huge fortune, invited prominent professionals and businessmen to the Taplow Club located on Broadway. Thirty-five men came together to support the idea of ​​forming a professional golfers association. A month later the founding document was approved with 35 members and the PGA of America was established with address at 366 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. In April 82 more professionals were admitted and in June another 142 joined. Today, the PGA of America brings together more than 29 thousand men and women, being the largest sports organization in the United States.

In October of that same year, the inaugural edition of the PGA Championship was played at the Siwanoy Golf Club located in the state of New York, where the Englishman Jim Barnes obtained the victory and a check for 500 dollars. Quickly, the First World War interrupted the realization of the championship, which was again affected by the second conflict in the early 1940s. The contest was born in the Match Play mode, that is, with one-on-one confrontations, in a format similar to what is a table in a tennis tournament. This was how it remained until in 1957 two unattractive names reached the final match and the PGA of America ended up losing money due to the small amount of public that gathered on the last day. Those were times when television was beginning to be an important part of the business, and television began to push to switch to stroke play, which guaranteed to have the best players throughout the weekend. After many discussions it was agreed to change the format and the PGA Championship It happened to be played as we know it today.

The date on which the championship was normally played was during the month of August and it was for many years the unofficial closure of the calendar, basically because it was the last of the big four. But the arrival of golf at the Olympic Games changed this. In 2019, the entire professional golf calendar was restructured, passing The Players from May to March and the PGA Championship from August to May. In this way, the last major of the year would not interfere every four years with the date of the Olympics.

This time, the venue will be the Ocean Course located on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. In the same way that the PGA Tour commissioned Pete Dye to build a field for The Players, the PGA of America called in the same person in the mid-1980s to build a field for the 1991 Ryder Cup. Thus, the ingenuity of Dye and his wife outlined what is in my opinion one of the best designs in the world.

A lizard near hole 6 in the practice round. Anything can happen on the Ocean Course. Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP.

Located on the Atlantic, the Ocean Course is one of those sleeping monsters that wake up when the wind starts to blow. After that Ryder Cup, the PGA Championship came here for the first time in 2012 where Rory McIlroy won by 8 strokes. Everything was very simple for the players until Saturday began to blow and the average score for that day was 78.5, the highest for any round in the history of the championship.

The field has not undergone major changes since those days and its 7876 yards of extension make it one of the most difficult courses in the world. With 156 players it is very possible that during the first two days the starting tees are not located at the back and the court plays a little shorter. This is done so that the pace of the game is not so slow and we do not see rounds that are almost 6 hours long. Luckily, for players, only a breeze of between 16 and 24 km / h will blow over the island, the sun will shine: there are no anticipated rains and players will not suffer the torture of having to navigate the Ocean Course in adverse conditions.

Jon Rahm, one of the candidates to win the PGA Championship, went out to practice in the fearsome Ocean Course. Photo: Geoff Burke.

The second Grand Slam of 2021 is here, and if you have a while turn on the television and watch the PGA Championship. If they like golf they will surely do it, but if not, do not miss seeing a fantastic place, with a unique golf course and that has a fascinating second 9 holes.

In the next column we will begin to analyze in more depth the championship, candidates, possibilities of Emiliano Grillo and everything that has to do with the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship.