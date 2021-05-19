By the time you are reading this column, issue 103 of the PGA Championship It will already be underway and 150 illusions will be fighting against the wind and the challenges that the fearsome Ocean Course presents them with each stroke.

Undoubtedly, the PGA Championship field is the best of the four majors and with 99 of the top 100 in the world ranking, no one can dare to dispute it. It is true that there are 20 club professionals who do not have any chance of winning, who do not have much chance of making the cut and playing the weekend, but at the end of the day I think it is good that there is a quota for them, because they are those club professionals who give life and reason to exist to the PGA of America.

Every year, this organization holds the PGA Club Professional Championship and the prize for the top 20 is to secure a place in the second major of the year, indulge in practicing alongside the best in the world, and if they are lucky, play a game. practice round with McIlroy, Thomas or Dustin Johnson. With 30,000 members, the PGA of America conducts regional rankings throughout the United States and the best come to compete in that PGA Club Professional Championship. I can assure you that all eyes on the final holes are not fixed on knowing who will be the winner, but rather on who gets into the top 20. This year, 5 players had to play a playoff after 72 holes for the Last 4 spots available. Just imagine the disappointment of whoever was left out.

Collin Morikawa, champion in 2020, seeks to repeat. Photo: David Yeazell – USA TODAY Sports.

But let’s start getting fully into the championship. If we want to understand who can play well or who favors this Ocean Course, the first thing to do is to abstract from where we are playing and assess this data: 10 of the last 11 winners of the PGA Championship had to play early on Thursday and in the afternoon. late Friday. It may be a coincidence, but when we investigate what happens in the other majors we see that the trend continues.

If we get fully into the analysis of the course itself to try to find who can feel more comfortable, I think that here it will be very important to hit the fairways with the tee shot. This course has hazards on both sides of the holes in each and every one of the 18 chapters. If we add to this that there will be wind every day, it will be very difficult for a player to finish the 72 holes without having a penalty stroke.

On the other hand, if we remember that a large part of this court is built on dunes, that they are very close to the fairways and that the public walks there, it will not be uncommon to see a ball in the foot of a spectator, from where it will be impossible execute a decent hit. Of the top 10 in the world rankings, only defending champion Collin Morikawa ranks among the best from the tee and so it is not surprising to find him in second place on successful greens. The 24-year-old is a serious candidate for a repeat victory, something that has not happened since Tiger Woods did it in 2006/07.

Tiger Woods, the last two-time PGA Championship champion, in 2007. Photo: Reuters.

Among all these players there are two Latinos who I think you have to pay close attention to: Emiliano Grillo and the Mexican Abraham Ancer. The latter gets tired of hitting fairways (third in that statistic) and has a very good percentage of hit greens He has not yet won on the tour: he came from second 10 days ago when he lost one with McIlroy and I would not be surprised at all to see him lift the trophy on Sunday.

Grillo is having a good season, he is not so precise with the tee shots, but he is third in terms of correct greens this season in the PGA Tour. We all know that his biggest deficit is on the green, but it is precisely in these tournaments where everything is balanced in that part of the game.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo practicing at the Ocean Course this Wednesday 19, before the start of the tournament. Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images / AFP.

This is a court that most will play it for the first time in competition since there are not many who played here 9 years ago. For this reason, there is no memory of the positions of flags or the falls of the greens and in addition to all this, in 2012 it was played in August where the grass had already spent the summer, it was thicker and the shots from the fairway and especially from around the greens, they were much simpler.

It was the same McIlroy who on Tuesday during his press conference noted this when he said “in 2012 the stick passed much easier under the ball because it was always higher, while this year coming out of winter, the paspalum (grass of the field) has not finished developing, which makes the shots around the greens much more difficult ”.

All these are things that play in favor of the debutants and the Chaco is among them. This year I already achieved a second place, arrives rested and plays on Thursday morning. In the bookmakers the favorite is Rory McIlroy (11/1), who will win this same championship here in 2012, while Jordan Spieth pays 14/1, Dustin Johnson 17/1, Colin Morikawa 30/1, Abraham Ancer 45 / 1 and Emiliano Grillo returns $ 150 for every 1 bet.

The PGA Championship is already underway. The Ocean Course receives the best in the world and if the wind only blows with the expected intensity, we will be able to see a very interesting championship, especially since the final 5 holes will be played against the wind, and the 17th can be a death trap for the that they reach the 71st hole fighting for the Rodman Wannamaker Trophy and the 2 million dollars that the winner will take.