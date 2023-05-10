The ‘Pez de Abril’ feels comfortable in Palma de Mallorca. The cruise ship skippered by José María Meseguer finished second in the ORC 0-1 category at PalmaVela 2023, after coming back from fourth position in a competition held last weekend, in which 45 boats from more than twenty countries started in the traditional test ‘La Larga’. Born in April 2004, PalmaVela has always stood out for the breadth of great lengths that have taken part since its inception, evolving into an open and high-level regatta, in which the best shipowners and crews in the world are part.

In the longest cruise division, ORC 0-1, Christian Plump and Javier Sanz’s ‘Elena Nova’ revalidated the title after signing a third, tied with Tomás Gasset’s ‘Urbania’. With this result and thanks to the first place recorded in the first round, Plump y Sanz’s Swan 42 won with half a point advantage over José María Meseguer’s boat, which rose from fourth to second overall. Along with Meseguer, the crew was completed, among others, by Carlos Sabatel, also from Murcia. Ramón Illán, Fernando Lorenzana, Jesús Franco and Lucas Rodríguez. In third position finished the ‘Nadir’ of Pedro Vaquer, who started on Sunday from fifth position. This ship had Juanma Barrionuevo from Murcia among its crew.

See also Vicente Noguera, the collector of the blurred FINAL CLASSIFICATION ORC 0-1

1º ‘Elena Nova’

. Christian Plump/Javier Sanz. 1+3.5=4.5.

2nd ‘April Fish’.

Jose Maria Meseguer. 4+1=5.

3rd ‘Nadir’.

Pedro Vaquer. 5+2=7

The best boats will soon return to Palma. The Copa del Rey Mapfre is marked in red on the calendar, which will be held from July 30 to August 5. Last year this regatta had 109 boats of more than 20 nationalities and this summer it will celebrate its 41st edition. For yet another year, the Club Náutico de Palma and the Spanish Federation, together with the sponsorship of Mapfre, promise to offer one of the most important events in the world of nautical sports.

busy weekend



On the other hand, this coming weekend is loaded. The Murcia Region Sailing Federation has scheduled three regattas: on Friday, the X Costa Cálida Cartagena-Mazarrón Regatta; and on Saturday, the XI Bahía de Mazarrón Regatta and the Regularity Trophy at the Villas de San Pedro Yacht Club.