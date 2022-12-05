TopGear has just stepped out of the new Peugeot 408. You can read the full test report in our January issue (which will be released just before Christmas); now the highlights.

Test object: Peugeot 408

Performance: Plug-in Hybrid 225 GT

Location: west of Barcelona/Sitges

Weather conditions: dry, sunny, between 5 and 15 degrees

What kind of strange station wagon is this?

Ho ho – according to Peugeot, this is a C-segment sedan. We would rather call it a long, flat, roughened cross-fastback. Or something along those lines. In any case, it isn’t wannabe-SUV. Also nice once in a while.

Can you sit in the back?

Good question, and surprisingly, yes, quite nice. Taller people will certainly feel their crown brushing against the sky, but it can be a lot tighter. Even in bigger cars.

Is this a converted Citroën C5 X?

Eh, there are similarities… But this one is a bit more compact. It’s more like a remodeled and smoothed 308. It has the same nice infotainment with 3D counters and programmable digi hotkeys. And it comes with two petrol and two plug-in hybrid powertrains, in some nice colors and with the craziest wheels since the Ronal Teddys. Yes, we can.

How does the Peugeot 408 drive?

Pretty good. We know the powertrain from countless other Stellantis products and here too the electric motor provides urgency and the four-cylinder for a good pace: from 0 to 100 in 7.8 seconds is no slouch. It is quiet, refined and well balanced, both in terms of drive and (regenerative) braking. And he arranges his hybrid affairs neatly: with good pedaling in the hills, we consumed an acceptable 7.0 l / 100 km.

And in the corners?

There you notice that the 408 is a bit higher on its feet. There is some tilting, but it is not disturbing. The direct steering combined with Peugeot’s typical small steering wheel makes it feel nimble, as it settles calmly into its lane on the highway. Very nice everyone.

What can it cost?

In the Netherlands, Peugeot offers it from 41,490 euros, for the PureTech 130 Allure. Our fully loaded Plug-in Hybrid 225 GT costs 52,360 euros. Belgian prices start at 33,965 euros.

You can read our full driving test of the Peugeot 408 in TopGear Magazine 211; in stores from December 22!