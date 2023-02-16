With much commotion and even more capital letters, Peugeot announced a while ago that an e-3008, among other things, is coming. This electric variant is of a completely new generation that will replace the current 3008 and 5008 this year. But not without a, most likely, latest update. The current 3008 and 5008 will receive new 48-volt mild hybrid technology at the last minute. The 208, 2008, 308 (SW) and 408 will be next at a later stage.

The 1.2-liter three-cylinder is slightly updated and now has 136 instead of 130 hp. The torque remains the same at 230 Nm. A new automatic transmission, a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, also houses the electric motor and inverter. The compact 48-volt battery is located under the driver’s seat.

The electric motor of the renewed 3008 and 5008 produces 28 hp and 55 Nm, which is enough to drive fully electric for a short time. When you release the throttle and brake, the engine acts as a generator for the battery. At ‘higher’ speeds of up to 145 km/h, the petrol engine switches off when you step off the gas. According to Peugeot, all this should ensure that you can drive half of your urban kilometers electrically. On average, you should save one liter of petrol per 100 kilometers thanks to the new hybrid technology.

The new mild-hybrid Peugeot 3008 and 5008 replace the ‘regular’ petrol version, the PureTech 130. The well-known plug-in hybrid and diesel variants complete their time unchanged.