The petty judge: the complete cast (actors) of the TV movie on Rai 1

What is the complete cast (actors) of The petty judge, a TV film starring Luca Zingaretti broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, May 14, 2023? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luca Zingaretti: assistant prosecutor Alberto Lenzi

Luisa Ranieri: marshal Marina Rossi

Andrea Tidona: chief prosecutor Giacomo Fiesole

Dominic Centamore: Francesco Manto

Roberto D’Alessandro: Antonio Manto

Maurizio Marchetti: don Mico Rota

Gioele Dix: assistant prosecutor Giorgio Maremmi

Paolo Briguglia: Michele Brighi

Claudio Castrogiovanni: Pasquale Rezza

Eleonora Sergio: Mrs. Pisano

Felicitas Woll: Elke Hadler

Paola Lavini: Wife of Antonio Manto

Massimiliano Buzzanca: doctor of the Aricò district

Gaetano Bruno: Lucio, assistant prosecutor

Orio Expired: Luciano Scorda

Massimo De Lorenzo: partner of Lenzi’s ex-wife

Giacomo Battaglia: archivist

Who is Alberto Lenzi

We have seen the cast of The petty judge, but who is Alberto Lenzi, the character played by Luca Zingaretti on Rai 1? We tell you right away: it is an imaginary character created by the writer Mimmo Gangemi. A listless man (prosecutor of Reggio Calabria) who thinks only of himself. To interpret it is Luca Zingaretti, well-known face of the small screen for having given life to Inspector Montalbano since 1999.

He is the older brother of politician Nicola Zingaretti, president of the Lazio region, former president of the province of Rome and secretary of the Democratic Party. In his youth Luca himself was involved in politics, militating in the ranks of the Party of Proletarian Unity for Communism. At the age of 17 he joined the Rimini football team, but abandoned his football career after a few months to enter the National Academy of Dramatic Art.

In 2004 he separated from his first wife, the journalist and writer Margherita D’Amico, from whom he later divorced in 2008. He has been romantically linked since 2005 to the actress Luisa Ranieri with whom he had two daughters, respectively in 2011 and 2015; the couple had meanwhile married in June 2012, in a civil ceremony, in the castle of Donnafugata, in the Ragusa area. Recently Luca Zingaretti – Alberto Lenzi in The petty judge – was hospitalized due to Covid 19. “I’m going home. Thank you all for the care and love. A part of me stays close to those who are still here to fight”, the words of the actor who announced his farewell to the hospital after the anticipated hospitalization from Dagospia