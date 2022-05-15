The recent period has brought to Italy a wave of awareness of our local excellences in the international motorsport panorama. However, alongside the renowned Motor Valley which recently hosted the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, there is also the Lombard pole and above all the industrial aggregate of the Piedmont area. In fact, at the foot of the Alps are the headquarters of FCA, Sparco, the Pirelli, Martini Racing and others factories, outlining a picture of a widespread automotive culture. In such a context, a pivotal reality stands out in Formula 1, on whose research and development work the activities of almost half of the teams on the grid depend. This is the Petronas research center in Santenaa few kilometers away from Turin, where in addition to studies on the fluids to be used on Mercedes power units, bench tests of the Star’s engines are also carried out.

Doctor Andrea Dolfi, in charge of managing the motorsport activities and the research and development of Petronas fluids, explains a FormulaPassion.it the genesis of the Santena pole: “This research center was inaugurated in 2018. In summary, PLI is the lubricants division of Petronas, which is a bit like ENI of Malaysia. Off the Malaysian coast there are oil fields but above all natural gas, which represents 70% of Petronas’ turnover. As far as the lubricants division is concerned, Petronas gave a global breath to the sector by acquiring in 2008 what became FL Selenia, which since the beginning of the millennium was no longer part of the FIAT group, but has passed ownership up to to the purchase of Petronas “. In detail, the Malaysian company has chosen Italy to invest in the knowledge and experience widespread in the Turin area in terms of professional figures in the field of lubricants and fuels. “It was part of the strategy before the acquisition as an exploitation of local experience “continues Dolfi. “This territory has been recognized as a genius loci with regards to lubricating activities and as such it has remained endorsed by this infrastructural investment “.

In Santena, in the atrium of the modern structure that houses the offices, stands the Mercedes W08 winner of the double drivers-constructors’ championship in 2017. It is behind the building at the entrance where, however, the real heart of the Petronas plant is located, in the which are the chemical laboratories and dynamic benches on which bench tests are carried out directly on the Mercedes F1 power units. The technical collaboration between Mercedes and Petronas, like the other partnerships between motorists and specialized companies, focuses precisely on the organic design of the engine and fluids, no longer conceived as two separate elements. In reverse, fuels, lubricants and coolants are optimized according to the design characteristics of the power unit, which in turn are refined and corrected to follow the evolution of fluids, thus outlining an iterative process. Hence the need to test the complete engine-fluid assembly directly in the Petronas laboratories, a stone’s throw from Turin.

“Maybe thirty or twenty years ago, at the time of the good old aspirated V8 engines, you could still think about designing the engine and then asking for lubricant or other things”, explains Andrea Dolfi. “But now the performance is such that all the functional fluids needed by the car are an integral part of the engine, there is no second optimal case in which things are kept separate. Fluids are an integral component of hardware, such as a bolt, piston, belt or materials and can no longer be viewed separately. And if any team oil were used to make the Mercedes engine work, the car would still be, but not at its best. Indeed, Mercedes has a long tradition of managing customer teams, such as Williams, McLaren and Aston Martin, to which the engine and with it the lubricant and various Petronas products are sold. We also offer our customer teams an oil and petrol analysis service. So there are actually eight cars on the track that travel with our fluids, of which there are essentially five: gasoline, engine oil, transmission oil, hydraulic oil and battery coolantwhich is a special liquid, not to be confused with the one that circulates in the engine “.

The Santena research center thus enriches the presence of Formula 1 on the Italian territory, where in addition to the well-known Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Haas-Dallara and companies such as Brembo, Pirelli and Sparco, the research activities of the Petronas-Mercedes duo are also recorded. A presence that further certifies the skills widespread in Italy, a heritage to be preserved by any means.