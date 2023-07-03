His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, chaired, at the Department’s headquarters, the first meeting of the Petroleum Substances Circulation Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the year 2023, in the presence of the committee’s senior officials.

His Excellency the Chairman of the Department of Energy welcomed the members, wishing them success in performing their future duties. He also thanked the previous committee for its achievements during the last period, stressing at the same time the role of the main partners in supporting the efforts of the Department of Energy in activating the regulatory framework for the circulation of petroleum materials.

During the meeting, areas of joint cooperation were discussed by presenting the proposed mechanism for the tasks of the committee, the formation of work teams, and developments in the regulatory framework for the circulation of petroleum products in the emirate in line with the requirements of security, safety and the environment in the licenses granted and their priority, which supports their contribution to the economy of the emirate.

It is worth noting that the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, within the framework of assuming the functions of the competent authority in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. (14) of 2017 and Law No. (5) of 2023 regulating the circulation of petroleum materials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is working to develop standards and technical and operational requirements, and circulate them to all concerned parties in this regard.