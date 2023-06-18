In the month horribilis Petro, which just passed, the Colombian peso strengthened against the dollar. It’s a riddle. Isn’t governance a key determinant for a currency? The stronger a government, the more capacity to pass reforms and carry out an economic agenda, the stronger the peso, and vice versa.

Unless that rule is now the opposite. In other words, the stronger the current government, the weaker the peso, as happened in the second half of last year; and vice versa, as happened in the first half of this year. It would be a novelty, at least in our country. Let’s take it as a hypothesis and see if the evidence supports it.

What are the milestones of the petrodollar. When it began to be clear that Petro was going to win the presidency, around February 2022, the dollar began a rise that took it from 3,930 pesos to 4,930 in November. Bringing the magnifying glass closer to the moment of the elections, when he won the second round, the dollar rose 290 pesos in fifteen days.

When the illustrious Minister of Mines and Energy was inaugurated with the non-approval of new exploration contracts, it went up again. Then, on October 5th, came the ill-fated suggestion from the president that there could be capital controls to stop the swallowing capital, and who said fear. The petrodollar was priced through the roof, close to 5,000.

On November 17, the tax reform was approved that formalized the sale of conservatism to the highest bidder, the culiprontez of the liberals and the docility of the U. The petrista steamroller was at its peak and with it the petrodollar.

In summary, between June 19 and November 5, the peso had devalued almost 25%. The Colombian minimum wage had gone from 280 petrodollars in February to 220 in November 2022.

From then on there has been a downward trend, although with 4 small increases. But after each one, the trend has been resumed and consolidated. In 2023, what has scared the markets in which the dollar is traded the most is the ability to pass political and economic reforms.

The first announcement of the stranding of the Petrista steamroller was the fall of the political reform. That cry for independence from Congress changed everything. If a reform to give congressmen everything imaginary, turncoat, be able to be appointed ministers, keep the seat when they leave the cabinet, was rejected, something was not working entirely well between Congress and the Government.

Petro’s attempt to create a hegemonic party like AMLO’s Morena, Perón’s Justicialismo or Chavismo, and head towards a historic victory in the October 2023 elections, which would cement the aspiration to elect his successor in 2026, showed his first crack.

Around the same time came the “awakening of the institutions”: the Constitutional Court announced that it could suspend laws; the Supreme Court and many judges prevented the departure of the “boys” from the front line, on whom enforceable sentences or incontestable evidence weighed; the State Council invalidated the CREG decree; the attorney general of La Nación issued the first of many warnings about surreptitious perks to bad people; Hundreds of professionals, former officials, and former ministers signed successive letters against the health, pension, and labor reforms.

As if “the street” was not enough, that asset that Petro had, like “in case of emergency break the glass”, it turned out that it was not there. He did not manage to fill half the seats in the Plaza de Armas that separates the Capitol from the Palacio de Nariño. Petro’s loneliness was seen on his balcony. The surveys completed the backdrop. Most interestingly, the petrodollar maintained a downward march.

That is to say, that the source of panic until March was the radical and reckless changes that came in some reforms. To the extent that the reforms could be watered down, and even some could sink, as happened with politics; that it was going to be necessary to call extra sessions, since Congress was dragging its feet; that handling congressmen had become like herding cats; that the U, the conservatives and the liberals were no longer blank checks; As panic spread in the Historical Pact with the October elections, the petrodollar fell.

Ministerial crises came, they went from one to three, to nine cabinet members. More than a half. The president himself admitted that his initial cabinet was not playing him, that there were internal enemies and that he was ineffective in managing Congress and delivering management results.

Then came the impasse of refunded money, the babysitter’s polygraph, the phone hacks, the trips to Caracas, the embassador’s indignation, his incessant aeronautical activity, the garrotera with the until then most powerful woman in the regime and aspirant to the throne. Bolívar, and the sad death of Colonel Dávila.

I thought that devalued the petrodollar. But she strengthened him. Now, there is a second part of the dollar equation, far from the local navel, given that other currencies in Latin America and emerging markets have also appreciated.

For example, the political and constitutional debacle of Boric strengthened the Chilean peso; and other currencies such as the Mexican peso, the Brazilian real, and the Peruvian nuevo sol have followed suit. With which it is evident that the appreciation has an additional supranational cause.

Namely, the phase of increasing international interest rates is coming to an end, and money, which is cowardly, stops taking refuge in the safest world asset, the dollar, and returns to flow around the world, appreciating currencies like the our. Although with local colors, which in our case have reached the chromatic range of the rainbow.

When well-informed market players are asked, they mention that: 1) Colombia had a 30% devaluation in the last year vs. the pairs, and it’s catching up. 2) Foreign investment and remittances are strong. 3) There is a high interest rate differential, which makes it attractive to buy assets in pesos. 4) Pension funds have invested more in Colombia in recent months due to the risk of the reform and the foreseeable change in their investment regime. 5) Petro’s reduced ability to pass the reforms. As one expert and key player in the market told me: “There is no trigger for the dollar, so it becomes expensive to be long the dollar.”

Now, the trigger can appear any day. The reforms continue to advance and Congress once again voted opportunistically with the Government. In that case, the current dollar would be too low and a devaluation of 400 or 500 pesos would not be surprising. Never believe the level of the dollar.

A closing piece of advice for Minister Bonilla: take advantage of this strengthening of the peso. Make peace with half the country, the courts, the parties, moderate your tone, diminish the ideology, change what doesn’t work but accept what does work, which is a lot. The minister also knows that debt service has become cheaper, the price of oil in pesos has fallen, and the gap in the FPEC, and perhaps the instincts for capital outflows have calmed down. Even Benedetti was silent.

