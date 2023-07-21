The expression of the Minister of the Interior of Colombia, Luis Fernando Velasco, while announcing the result of the vote to elect the new president of the Senate, is enough to understand the magnitude of the political defeat suffered by the Government of Gustavo Petro on the night of this Thursday, July 20. Velasco listened, puzzled, with a frown, how Senator Iván Name, who had received the support of the opposition parties, beat Senator Angélica Lozano, backed by the entire Petrism caucus. In the end, Senator Name prevailed with 54 votes against 50 for Lozano and will be the one who will occupy the highest position in Congress during the next legislative year.

With this election, the president’s social reforms will have a new obstacle in his process in Congress. Of the four candidates to preside over the Senate of the Alianza Verde party, Name is the furthest ideologically from the Petro government, the one that represents the most traditional and clientelistic politics and the one that has most vehemently opposed the initiatives of the Executive. That is why Minister Velasco did everything possible to help Lozano get the necessary votes, even at the cost of the fact that the ruling party of the Historical Pact withdrew its support from Senator Inti Asprilla at the last minute, the other of the Green’s candidates to preside over the corporation, and much more akin to Petro than Lozano. The minister’s calculations were simple: if Asprilla declined his candidacy, Lozano could beat Name. But it was not like that. Asprilla was very hurt by the government because he withdrew his support, Lozano lost and the opposition now has a powerful ally in the Senate board of directors.

This first major defeat of the Government at the beginning of the second legislative year is also a symbol of the weakness of the Petro coalition in the Senate and a thermometer to measure the difficult path that the projects that seek to change the health, pension and labor models will have when they reach plenary. If the Executive does not manage to recover the majorities soon, it is most likely that the opposition will stop many of its reforms. However, despite Name’s distance from Petro, the fractured Alianza Verde party reaffirmed in a press release published minutes before the installation that it will continue to be a government party: “Our support will continue to be determined to support the agenda for change, where we hope that the reforms presented by the National Government will be agreed upon and discussed with the Alianza Verde.” There he also asked to respect the will of his bench in support of Lozano, which in the end did not happen.

Once the result of Name’s election was known, Minister Velasco, who had remained in the plenary session of the Senate from the beginning, quickly left the premises. Meanwhile, senators from the Uribe-based Centro Democrático, from Cambio Radical, from the Conservative Party and many from La U and the Liberal Party celebrated the unexpected victory of the new president of the corporation with glee. “Angélica Lozano, supported by Petro and with the presence of the mayoress of Bogotá [Claudia López, esposa de Lozano] and four ministers in plenary pressing the congressmen, it was defeated”, wrote Miguel Uribe, one of the most visible heads of the opposition, on his Twitter account. And he added: “Today, Independence Day, Colombia wins. The Senate is independent. We won the presidency of Congress from Petro. We’re off to a good start!”

Senator Name is 66 years old, is from Barranquilla and has been in Congress for six legislative terms. In his first intervention as president, the congressman who nominated himself against the agreements reached by his party –Lozano had already won a vote from the green bench–, explained that during his administration there will be no time limit for the interventions of the senators, he thanked God and his colleagues and promised to work to guarantee the political rights of all the benches. “We are convinced that the country needs a reinstitutionalization and, therefore, there is the best disposition. I will make the first visit to the President of the Republic to arrange the itinerary and the best path, the understanding between all the branches of public power and we will also visit all the branches of the judiciary so that together we can seek a better nation and a better State”, Name told the media. The senator concluded: ”All proposals that reach Congress must have a study; and within the study, an analysis; and within the analysis, the adjustment of the proposals according to the debates, the initiatives, and according to the consensus”.

The only consolation for the Government on Thursday night in the Senate was that Congresswoman María José Pizarro, very close to Petro, to the point that she was in charge of putting the presidential sash on him, was chosen as the first vice president of the corporation, surpassing Senator Paulino Riascos, of the same Historical Pact. In the House of Representatives, Petro also beat former President César Gaviria, current director of the Liberal Party. The Government’s candidate to be the president of the Chamber was Andrés Calle; Gaviria’s, Julián Peinado. In the end, when Peinado realized that he did not have enough support, he withdrew from his candidacy. Calle, then, obtained 180 votes and won unanimously. In the first vice-presidency of the House was Fernando David Niño, of the Conservative Party, and in the second vice-presidency Juan Fernando Espinal, of the Democratic Center. Minister Velasco, a dissident liberal, celebrated the victory on his Twitter account: “With 180 votes in favor, Andrés Calle, from Cordoba, was elected president of the Chamber. I congratulate him, I congratulate his family and friends, and I recognize the new leadership that is emerging in a Liberal Party, free and with dignity.”

