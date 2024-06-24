The trauma of a past scandal, committed by a Government that is the opposite of the current one, is revived in Colombia. These are the illegal interceptions – chuzadas, in good Colombian – of senior magistrates, committed by a Government. On June 14, a judge of the Constitutional Court, Jorge Enrique Ibáñez, warned the attorney general, Luz Adriana Camargo, that his cell phone had been tapped, as had that of her collaborators. “Based on information that I have been able to collect from various sources, I have come to the conclusion that unfortunately this is due to operations by official intelligence bodies that are carried out without judicial authorization and outside the legal frameworks,” writes the magistrate in the document. A long week later, the problem has escalated to the highest levels of the State.

Last Friday, the Constitutional Court reported that it invited the prosecutor to the Plenary Chamber of the robes to present the complaint. The next day, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had opened an investigation to determine whether irregularities were committed. This Monday, the same Presidency of the Republic responded that it is carrying out an internal investigation “with the objective of determining irregular circumstances in the processes and procedures that correspond to the offices of the Ministry of Communications and Press and the Technology Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic.” Republic”.

To date, neither the details of the complaint nor the progress in the investigations outlined are known. But they have great repercussions because illegal interceptions made from the presidential palace or its surroundings are not new in Colombia.

The one who is in the middle of the criticism today, in addition to Petro, is Carlos Ramón González. One of the men closest to the president since when they were active in the same guerrilla, the M-19, González replaced Sarabia as director of the Presidency. Since February he became the national director of Intelligence. In that position, he already faced a political control debate in Congress, prior to Ibáñez’s complaint. When asked if he was profiling opponents, judges or journalists, for which no evidence has been presented so far, he denied all the allegations. However, the opposition criticized that the congressmen of the Historical Pact, the Petrist party, proposed that the legislative control session be reserved and without access to public opinion, arguing that these were matters of national security.

In that accountability, which was finally public, González asked the high courts to carry out an oversight of “monitoring and control of intelligence activities and to stop further speculation.” Today, those same courts expressed their solidarity with Judge Ibáñez’s complaint and asked the Prosecutor’s Office to speed up the investigations. “We demand from the National Government guarantees for the fulfillment of our work,” they wrote in a letter.

The other complaints of “fucks”

This is not the first time that the Petro Government has faced charges for alleged illegal interceptions. It had already happened in May 2023, with the notorious case of her number two, Laura Sarabia, and her then nanny, Marelbys Meza. Meza denounced that, after the disappearance of a suitcase with money from Sarabia’s house, members of the presidential security irregularly performed a polygraph test on him. Later, it was learned that the telephone lines of Meza and another Sarabia domestic worker were intercepted, under an order for other matters, within the framework of the same process. Although the current director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency has defended her innocence, the Military Criminal Prosecutor’s Office and the ordinary justice system have carried out proceedings as part of investigations into the alleged crimes committed.

Since then, the president has defended the actions of his officials and has warned that the orders have not come from the House of Nariño. In June 2023, at a military promotion ceremony in the midst of the scandal, he assured that his government will not repeat “the dirt that other governments did.” He said: “That order has not been given to them nor will it be given to them, because respect for human rights is as they are enshrined in the Constitution, in our treaties, in the laws: they are respected.”

Petro was referring to the mirror in which illegal interceptions are inevitably seen, a past that Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, a permanent critic of Petro, used at that time to say that the chuzadas had returned to the country. Both Petro and Barbosa were referring to the illegal interceptions carried out by the now-defunct Administrative Department of Security (DAS). President Gustavo Petro, in fact, was a victim of them. Together with other opponents of the moment and judges of the Supreme Court of Justice, such as the current Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, they suffered illegal interceptions and surveillance.

Another government that did not fare well was that of former President Iván Duque, who faced the case of complaints known as “Secret Folders”, which contained allegations of illegal eavesdropping on political opponents, journalists and judges by military intelligence. The magnitude of his scandal was such that it led to the departure of General Nicasio Martínez from the Army command.

In the Duque Government, the complaint of the installation of clandestine microphones in the office of Judge César Reyes, of the Supreme Court of Justice, who at the time was handling the case of witness manipulation against former President Uribe, was also known.

