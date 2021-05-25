The night of May 24, 1810 in Buenos Aires, must have been shaken. Different papers, pens and inkwells circulated through the streets of the city to stamp signatures in a popular petition to the Cabildo.

Militia commanders, militiamen and other mobilized stakeholders collected the names of those who wanted the junta chaired by the Viceroy Cisneros -appointed by the Cabildo without respecting the majority vote of the Open Cabildo on May 22- out deposed, and a governing board will be appointed without the viceroy.

In this petition presented to the Cabildo, they proposed the names of those who should integrate that board. The Cabildo, under military and popular pressure – this document is an indication of that street pressure– named the proposed board on the morning of May 25, during which signatures continued to be collected.

Historical. The petition to form a national government. AGN photo

Did the commissioners have gone door to door? Or have there been meetings? Has there been a moon? Was there sufficient lighting? Did they need candles? Will there have been early morning fog? River mist? Dew?

The document already stated the principle of representation: “The neighbors, commanders and officers of the voluntary bodies of this capital of Buenos Aires that we sign below for us and on behalf of the people”.

East petition it is an exceptional document. It is an initiative that sought to personify a new political subject: the village. The people who signed it demanded that from that moment on, the government should not be occupied by colonial authorities.

The names of the militia commanders are listed first, as a warning that their force could be activated if their demands are not met.

They demanded that “The people being able, as they do, to resume the authority and powers it had conferred” a local government board will be appointed because “This is the manifest will of the People.”

. They also required the sending of a military expedition to the North. And that it was financed with the salaries of the viceroy deposed. They met 409 signatures.

First are the names of the militia commanders, as a warning that their strength could be activated if their demands are not met. But there are two that multiply their representation, Commanders Domingo French and Antonio Beruti, who signed twice, and the second time, they stamped their signature “for me and on behalf of 600”.

Having a signature was an indication of literacy, and the majority of the population was illiterate, therefore in these characters, as militia officers, a principle of representation is also followed.

This document exceeded the neighbors who had attended the Open Town Hall on May 22, which to be summoned as “neighbors” they also had to be owners. Juan Manuel Beruti, Antonio’s brother, described the day of the May 25, 1810 in his personal diary entitled Curious Memories: “On the 25th, on the occasion of a representation made by a considerable number of neighbors, the commanders and various officers of the volunteer bodies in their own right and on behalf of, asking that the choice that was made by the most excellent Council of the subjects that make up the Board (…). After the members of the Board were sworn in to their jobs, President Saavedra came out to the balcony of the Cabildo, harangued the people to fidelity, peace and harmony, and what he finished off the people shouted long live the Board. They were generally happy with this choice, as it was made to the liking of the people, and unlike the first one that caused the greatest displeasure, which exposed the city to get lost “.

In addition to French and Beruti, another person signed twice: a Cacique from Lima who was in Buenos Aires, conspicuously reproducing the real formula, since the kings signed “Yo El Rey”: signed “I the Cacique Don José Minoyulle”.

His father was probably Don Francisco Humac Minoyulle, a clerk for the indigenous communities of Lima. This character was appearing in different documents. In 1806, he was arrested in Córdoba for being considered suspicious for his extravagant and luxurious clothes for the status of an “Indian”.

Firms. The names in the petition that circulated on May 24, 1810. Photo AGN

In 1810 his signature appears on the petition. In 1812 he also signed as chief of the “Viceroyalty of Lima” the petition that demands the change of government headed by Monteagudo, the appointment of a new Triumvirate and the call for a constituent Assembly.

And in 1819, faced with the threat of the arrival of a Spanish expedition to the Río de la Plata, the chief offered 30,000 Indians to fight. Account Ángel J. Carranza, “José Manuel de Minoyuye, Atahuallpa, Huascaringa cacique of royal blood (…) presented himself to the Directory on September 10, 1819, offering to ‘put at his orders, in Ensenada, Quilmes and Conchas, 30,000 Indians from the southern pampas, with the weapons that they are accustomed to (…) to go out to the front of the Huerakocha ‘(Spaniards),’ without the State Savings Banks spending anything for it ‘”.

Carranza concludes that “this patriot, who died miserably among us and whose name should not be forgotten, is the same one who in the first days of the Revolution (July 9, 1810) offered to raise a veteran cavalry squad entitled ‘of the Homeland and America’ ”.

What happened in 1806

The 1806 episode is very curious. Between June and August they had been the First English Invasion. In December of that year, a captain from Tulumba, Córdoba, filed a complaint with the governor of the province, saying: “In this Curato, the royal road to Peru called El Simbolar, the house of Don Ramón Bustamante is located an Indian who is Cacique, according to he says. The one who came from Buenos Aires has long lost roads, after the Reconquest. “

The chief, the letter said, claimed to have ties with the English, who had invaded Buenos Aires: “He manifests in his conversations very addicted to that nation and contrary to ours. Aires. He claims to be the nephew of Tupamaro, who is in command of all the Indians, and that near their towns he has trade with the English. “

Ambrosio Funes, mayor of Córdoba who intervened in the case of the Lima chief

Minoyulle It exhibited links and a prominent place: “He has manifested a Royal Decree in which His Majesty has made him a Crusader Knight; he brings the insignia or his currency in a pair of flasks, where he wears very decent clothes, three hats with galloon plumage and gold button and various gold jewels. All this has made me malicious because of his outer suit with which he is so vile and despicable, as well as because of his stay in this place (…) “.

The letter attached by the captain followed the same tone: “His destiny claims to be to go to Spain to see the King in person; but having learned that the English had taken the Capital, he did indeed land there. And there are those who say they saw him communicate with Beresford. “

The Mayor of the Cordoba Cabildo, Ambrosio Funes, ordered that the chief be questioned and an inventory of their goods and papers was made. The commissioner who performed this task did not find nothing suspicious.

But anyway, Funes ordered the cacique’s prison, for which he was reprimanded by the Governor, who considered this action an excess and Minoyulle was released. Probably fed up with the persecution to which he was subjected by a regime based on inequality, this cacique left Lima and supported any possibility of changing the order of things.

