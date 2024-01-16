Who strangled nine-month-old baby Elise and punched her until she died: her mother or her stepfather? They were both in the house, but they shrouded themselves in silence. Father Dennis is still devastated by grief. This week, the Peter R. de Vries Foundation is advocating for this harrowing case: “The fact that no one has ever been convicted for the death of his daughter is unpalatable.”

#Peter #Vries #Foundation #draws #attention #shrouded #death #baby #Elise #39Go #talk39