The “Wonder of the World” festival is taking place in St. Petersburg. Its opening was timed to coincide with National Unity Day.

Organizers created vibrant light installations in 20 different locations around the city. Thus, the Peter and Paul Fortress was turned into a modern open-air multimedia space.

The projects were created by VR artists using neural networks. To implement creative ideas, they needed 100 projectors. According to the authors, every visitor should feel involved in the history, culture and future of the country.

The head of the festival, Olga Mitrofanova, said that there are three-dimensional LED screens on Cathedral Square. “If you use them as a photo zone, which is basically why we collected them, then you get the impression of being immersed in the picture you see,” she noted.

The authors of the projects used bright, saturated colors that stand out from the space in the dark. “Hot pink, bright yellow, blue, turquoise. But in general, I can use the entire palette and combine them so that they look harmoniously with each other and glow,” said VR artist, festival participant Nadezhda Wei. According to her, “there are very large paintings that require 20-30 hours of pure work, but sometimes you have to do express works that are assembled from nothing in 5 minutes.”

The festival, which will last until November 6, has become a logical continuation of the city’s exposition at the “Russia” exhibition and forum at VDNKh.

The Wonder of the World festival has been held since 2016; it has become one of the hallmarks of St. Petersburg. In 2019, the festival was awarded the Grand Prix of the national Russian Event Awards as the best tourist event.