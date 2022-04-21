Conspirators will say, “Of course there are human clones out there!” Well, proven humans don’t know, but a cute white Ragdoll Belle cat is an exact clone of her sire, Chai, in Austin, Texas. The cost in 2017 was $25,000. Today, it would cost $35,000. This is a very expensive market, which involves high technology in the biological area, and for few. And it started with another type of cloning: the breeding of prized animals, a market that has existed since 2000 and that even received FDA approval (Food and Drug Administration) to be made for food purposes, in 2008. Not using kittens, Of course, but cattle, in addition to horses and oxen, with a cost similar to that of pets, oddly enough. “It’s a lot of money,” Kelly Anderson, owner of Belle, who had the procedure at one of the few clinics in the world that do it, Texan ViaGen Pets, told MONEY. “It’s amazing to be able to clone a pet.”

It’s a really complex process, with the removal of some cells from the tissue of the original animal, which are placed in a mixture of enzymes that takes the DNA out of the compound. The next step is an unfertilized egg from another donor animal — and its tiny nucleus will be removed and replaced with the nucleus of the animal you want to clone. This new egg that now contains that DNA is placed in a mixture with nutrients found in a uterus and it is cultivated until it becomes embryos to be implanted in an animal that will be the surrogate.

As in human in vitro fertilization, when the process of ‘cheating nature’ works, months later the animal is born. There is no 100% certainty of success in the procedure. It is so tedious and difficult that the famous and precursor Dolly the sheep, in 1996, had 277 unsuccessful attempts before it worked. Hence animal protection associations say that it is cruel for so many fetuses to die until one reaches the finish line — it would be more ‘humane’ to choose an animal in a shelter. But the cloning business is there.

And every animal has its price. A dog is more expensive, US$ 50,000, as it is one of the most difficult to undergo cloning, due to irregular ovulation, eggs only being mature for a few hours and being surrounded by fat, which makes it difficult to extract them. That, of course, didn’t stop American singer Barbra Streisand from cloning two of her dogs in 2018. A couple in California cloned their Labrador Marley by the same ViaGen Pets and got Ziggy. Alicia, the owner, told CNN that “they have the same personality, play the same way and choose the same toys.”

But this is not a guarantee. On the contrary. Cloning visually remakes the animal. But it’s as if he came without any memory and experience. Reset. Kelly Anderson, owner of Belle, said that in her case, Chai was born very sick and stayed that way for several months, isolated, without learning to live with other animals. “The clone Belle was born healthy, she gained more weight, has more regular hair, goes to bars with me and is sociable,” she said.

The Chinese are the nation most obsessed with animals, with 58 million domestic cats and 54 million dogs. A market of US$ 28.2 billion, in 2021. Hence, with South Korea, it is the pioneer country in this type of cloning. Still, there are few cloned pets in the world. Until recently, at the American clinic Sinogene, at a cost of US$ 53,000 each, the number of puppies did not reach 40. But there is an intermediate stage, which also generates profit: in the preparation for cloning alone, the company claims that it has 100 customers who have kept DNA samples from their animals.

The Chinese know-how has already made it possible for them to clone the most difficult monkeys and create superdogs by altering their genes. The company with the biggest market share in the world is China’s Boyalife, which built a $30 million facility in Tianjin that specializes in cattle that supply prime beef, racehorses and dogs with a rare nose for drugs. “But we don’t make human clones. We will never do Frankensteins,” CEO Xu Xiaochun told NBC. Mary Shelley thanks you.