These have been tough months for the Colombian peso, a currency that has depreciated 24% against the dollar in the last twelve months due to both internal and external factors. The fall in the price of crude oil in international markets has been a force against it, since more than 50% of the South American country’s exports are oil. In addition, market strategists see a “political risk premium” in light of two key decisions by President Gustavo Petro: the suspension of energy contracts and the proposed pension reform.

Global demand for Colombian oil got a strong boost when the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russian fuels over their military offensive in Ukraine. That momentarily raised prices, said Benito Berber, chief Latin America economist at Swiss bank Natixis. “There is an effect that has hit him negatively as the price of oil has moderated, that’s true,” says Berber by phone from New York, “but at the same time I would say that the effect of the political risk premium is very high.”

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, foreign funds sold their Government Treasury Securities (TES) at record levels last month and despite the fact that interest rates in the country have risen in the last year.

Berber assured that the depreciation of the Colombian currency began in the middle of last year, when President Petro positioned himself as the leader in the polls in the second round of elections, which he eventually won. Today, investors who gave the president the benefit of the doubt are taking it away from him, Berber opined.

A discussion about the possible cancellation of future oil exploration and exploitation contracts, as well as Petro’s irritation with members of his own government who oppose his proposal to reform the pension system have eroded the confidence of foreign investors. . “If the president doesn’t like there being some discussion about that reform, that changes my perspective going forward,” says Berber, “because maybe the president is not as pragmatic as I would have imagined.” Berber expects the peso to remain stable and trade at 4,700 to the dollar by the end of the year.

The outflow of capital registered in February and the strong depreciation of the currency is a kind of prophecy fulfilled by the opponents of the President that they call the ‘Petro effect’, said Julio César Iglesias, an economic analyst and independent consultant. “Here in Colombia the Venezuelan tragedy is very latent,” said Iglesias, “and the Petro effect refers to that possibility, that foreign investment is going to be scared, the locals will take their plants out of Colombia, business will stop for uncertainty”.

This fear on the part of a part of the population is the reason why a debate has been unleashed in the country about the causes of the depreciation of the currency, Iglesias said. “It is a debate because from the Government, from the Ministry of Finance and sectors close to the Government it is key to maintain the narrative that the arrival of Petro has nothing to do with depreciation,” said the analyst, “and the peso effectively it has depreciated and is not in line with other Latin American currencies”.

