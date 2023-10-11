With less than two weeks until the general elections, the Argentine economy has begun to explode. The first explosion has been in exchange: for every dollar they asked for 1,010 pesos this Tuesday in the streets of Buenos Aires; On Monday it could be bought for 945; on Friday, for 870. The informal market where these operations are carried out is residual, but Argentines consider it a thermometer of the health of their economy. Although they are accustomed to fever rising in moments of great uncertainty, such as on the eve of elections, the thousand peso border crossed this Tuesday warns of a serious illness that sends them back to the worst crises in their history.

This week’s exchange tension has an unprecedented characteristic: the favorite candidate in the polls, the ultra Javier Milei, has accentuated it by recommending that the population get rid of the pesos they have because they are not worth “any excrement.” “Today more than ever, don’t save on pesos”reiterated the Milei candidate for mayor of Buenos Aires, the youtuber financier Ramiro Marra. His statements have been criticized as irresponsible by politicians, economists and even businessmen. The private banks have come out en masse to demand responsibility from the presidential candidates and demand that they avoid “making unfounded statements that generate uncertainty in the people and volatility regarding financial variables.”

Milei’s main rivals in the electoral race, Economy Minister Sergio Massa and conservative Patricia Bullrich, have accused him of setting the country on fire to win votes. However, the currency run places them in opposite positions. Massa is aware that the depreciation of the Argentine currency reveals the extreme fragility of an economy flooded with pesos that no one wants. Second in the polls, he knows that he needs to regain control as soon as possible if he wants to stay in the race for the Casa Rosada. Bullrich, on the contrary, believes that the sudden economic deterioration offers him the possibility of attacking his two rivals at the same time to recover lost support and compete in the second round on November 19. This will take place if none of the candidates wins on October 22 with 45% of the votes or with more than 40% and ten points away from the next one.

“Argentina is in a situation of extreme fragility,” warns economist Elisabet Bacigalupo, head of the macroeconomic team at the consulting firm Abeceb. “The background wave is the weak conditions of the Argentine economy, to which are added statements by a candidate who could be president, saying that it is advisable to dollarize and that saving in pesos is equivalent to excrement. “This enhances uncertainty and the rise of alternative dollars,” adds Bacigalupo.

“People don’t want to have pesos, they flee from pesos and that is a strong damage to the economy because of the way it affects inflation,” says Salvador Vitelli, from the Romano Group consulting firm. This Thursday, the CPI data for September will be known, but it will already be old. Many businesses stopped selling in the last few hours due to lack of prices while others were preparing to increase them.

“We saw it coming”

The next president will receive a country on the brink of the abyss, with runaway inflation, a large external debt in dollars, a fiscal deficit and central bank reserves in the red. “In front of those who deepen the crisis as Minister of Economy [por Massa]and in front of who scares Argentines [por Milei]”We are willing to take the reins of the country wherever they leave it,” Bullrich said this Tuesday at a press conference. The candidate canceled her campaign events to appear before the media alongside economist Carlos Melconián, who will be the head of the Treasury Palace if the Together for Change candidate comes to power. “We saw it coming. The only thing Massa does is deepen the crisis. “He speculated that this was going to happen after October 22,” said Bullrich, positioning the minister-candidate as the main person responsible for the crisis.

Milei joined the criticism of the conservative leader. “The Kirchner government of Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa must take charge of the economic disaster they have caused. Issuing freely to finance exorbitant public spending with which the Insaurralde of life pay for their lives as monarchs has consequences and all good Argentines are paying for them,” Milei said through social networks.

Milei remains firm in his decision to dollarize the Argentine economy in order to “exterminate inflation,” even though his own team does not agree on the viability of carrying out this plan in a country without dollars in the central bank or credit in the international markets.

Although the official price remains fixed at 365 pesos per dollar since August, the Government devalued it in several parallel quotes early on Tuesday to reduce demand. It didn’t work: exchange rates with less official intervention continued their climb. In the afternoon, Minister Massa tried to look for blame outside. He accused “four or five rogues” of being behind the exchange rate run in recent days and assured that, whether he wins or loses the election, he will ensure that they are criminally persecuted and go to prison. His promise was received with little enthusiasm by a citizenry that asks for answers so as not to wake up poorer every day.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.