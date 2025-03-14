Currently, There are ‘super -food’which are food considered especially nutrient rich and that it is believed that they offer a wide range of positive health aspects. One of them is Yaconoriginally from South America and is gaining popularity in the world by Its sweet and refreshing taste.

Properties

Among their benefitsit is worth noting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Favors weight loss . Its fibers increase the feeling of satiety, reducing appetite, so it can be included in diets to lose kilos.

. Its fibers increase the feeling of satiety, reducing appetite, so it can be included in diets to lose kilos. Prevents cancer . It is rich in polyphenols, such as coffee acid, which help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

. It is rich in polyphenols, such as coffee acid, which help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Control diabetes . This is due to the hypoglycemic characteristics present in its leaves.

. This is due to the hypoglycemic characteristics present in its leaves. Reduces cholesterol . It helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides because it contains polyphenols and the presence of the FOS.

. It helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides because it contains polyphenols and the presence of the FOS. Control blood sugar . Its target content promotes the absorption of glucose in peripheral tissues, improving the sensitivity of insulin in the liver and increasing insulin secretion on the pancreas.

. Its target content promotes the absorption of glucose in peripheral tissues, improving the sensitivity of insulin in the liver and increasing insulin secretion on the pancreas. Regulate intestinal transit . It is rich in fructans, compounds that are able to resist gastric juices.

. It is rich in fructans, compounds that are able to resist gastric juices. Help preserve bone mass. Their pages promote the absorption of some minerals such as calcium, magnesium or phosphorus, which are determinants to maintain the health of bones and teeth.

To take into account

It should be noted that the yacon can be consumed in raw or cooked salads, such as desktop or snack. Of course, you have to keep in mind that to eat it raw It is only necessary to remove the peel. In addition, this tuber can be acquired in the form of flour, being able to be used for the elaboration of Cookies, cakes…

For being rich in fructooligosaccharideswe must keep in mind what could, When consumed in excesscause bad digestion, excess gases, distension, diarrhea, stomach discomfort and abdominal pain. Hence the people suffering from irritable intestine syndrome and fructose intolerance They should avoid consumption.