Fabricio Robles, is a young Peruvian singer-songwriter living in Argentina for three years, and who, last Wednesday 16, premiered the official video clip of “Peaceful”, Simple belonging to Bridges, his most recent EP (extended play), in which he worked with Peruvian and Argentine singers and instrumentalists such as: Naiah, Karina Alexandra (Santa Madero), Elisa Tokeshi, Tesania, Valen Bonetto and more.

Influenced by the bolero and chill pop genres of artists such as The Lá Y Daniel, you’re killing me, the name of this new audiovisual production alludes to the ocean, travel and the constant feeling of missing people, places and ties.

This message is reinforced by the work done by Natasha arcuschin, a young filmmaker, who printed in “Pacífico”, a vintage air, a warm and endearing atmosphere, using the spaces of the famous mansion Space The Margin, located in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

In a streaming made on Instagram, together with the pianist Naiah Trigoso For the premiere of the video clip, Fabricio Robles commented that the concept was a total work of the director and that they “half learned when they went to record.”

One of the details to highlight in the audiovisual piece of “Pacífico” is the inclusion of a real voice message from Fabricio’s mother in the first seconds.

Similarly, between scenes, you can see Nehuén Chumbita, bassist of the rock and hip hop band PUM, in addition to the brothers Dino and Teo Pérez, members of the Buenos Aires sextet Chameleon.

