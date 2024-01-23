This Tuesday, January 23, the nominees for the 2024 Oscar Awards were revealed, which will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles, United States. In the case of Peru, the productionWings of Dust', recorded in Cusco, was left out of the list of nominees in the best documentary short film category. Despite the work done by the Italian director Giorgio Ghioto and the participation as executive producer of the Hollywood actor Benjamin Bratt, whose mother is Peruvian, the film did not obtain the necessary votes from the Hollywood Academy to obtain a nomination.

In this way, the shorts that will seek the statuette are 'The ABCs of Book Banning' (USA), 'The Last Repair Shop' (USA), 'The Barber of Little Rock' (USA). ), 'Island in Between' (Taiwan) and 'NǍI Nai & Wài Pó' (USA).

What is 'Wings of Dust', a Peruvian short film, about?

'Wings of Dust' tells the story of Vidal Merma, a Peruvian Quechua journalist who is dedicated to the defense of the indigenous K'ana community in Espinar, Cusco. This community has been affected by water pollution, due to mining activity carried out by multinational companies. In his independent journalistic work, Vidal risks his life daily with the mission of ensuring that his son Erik has access to drinking water.

Likewise, in the trailer, the protagonist raises his voice in protest against the consequences of four decades of mining activity in his area, where the lack of water has plunged his community into deplorable conditions. In the trailer for the short film, he expressed: “Forty years of mining and we do not have water or basic sanitation services. “People are slowly dying.”

What was Benjamin Bratt's motivation for making 'Wings of Dust'?

The actor with Peruvian roots, Benjamin Bratt, is widely recognized in Hollywood for his participation in 'Law & Order', 'Modern Family' and 'Doctor Strange'. He was the executive producer of this short film directed by Italian Giorgio Ghiotto.

Benjamin Bratt, an actor with Peruvian roots, is 60 years old. Photo: Instagram Benjamin Bratt

Bratt had previously revealed to Variety that his motivation for making the short film 'Wings of Dust' originated from the fact that his mother was a Quechua activist who moved to the United States at the age of 14. Knowing the problems experienced in that part of Peru, he wanted to contribute with this short film and make a great call for attention.

