In May 2007, an event shook Peru. From Argentina, news arrived of a traffic accident that the members of the Nectar Group and their companions. In Buenos Aires, while they were going to a place to make their presentations, the truck in which they were traveling fell off a cliff. This event that mourned the country was told by producer Michelle Alexander in a series that premiered in September of that same year. Next, we tell you what it was, who participated and more details.

“Nectar in the sky” It was the production that narrated the life of the main singer Johnny Orosco, who was played by Christian Domínguez. This begins by telling what the artists experienced hours before the accident that resulted in 13 fatalities and then shows the childhood of the father of Deyvis Orosco until his present.

It should be noted that not everything that was seen on the soap opera was real. The dialogues, for example, tried to recreate the typical stories of the artists. However, since the story is based on Johnny’s life, the events portrayed did occur. For this, the book of the Peruvian writer was used Antonio Vergara and testimonials, reports and interviews.

“Nectar in the sky”: cast