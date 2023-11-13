Diana Silva, Miss Venezuela 2022, is a few days away from participating in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe. The most important beauty pageant in the world will be held in El Salvador and will have the participation of more than 80 candidates. The family history of the representative of the Caribbean country has been made known through a recent interview, which was broadcast on YouTube. Find out about the model’s Peruvian and Portuguese roots in this note.

Diana Silva confesses that she has Peruvian and Portuguese roots

Miss Venezuela 2022 shared intimate details from her home in Caracas, through an interview conducted by journalist Luis Olavarrieta and broadcast on his YouTube channel. The young woman, 26 years old, mentioned the roots she has on her mother’s and father’s side. “Because of my mother, my grandparents were born in Portugal and my father was born in Peru,” she said.

“I grew up eating ceviche. (…) From my grandmother I got a taste for spicy food and I feel that having these fusions of cultures greatly characterizes my personality,” expressed Diana Silva, who highlighted the multiculturalism that exists in Venezuela.

The young model also mentioned the teachings of the Portuguese language that her maternal grandmother has left her.

Diana Silva’s father is Peruvian

Luis Alberto Silva, Diana’s father, was also interviewed in the special program, dedicated to the young model. He confessed that he has been living in Venezuela for 40 years with the purpose of studying and because there were relatives residing there. He also said that he fell in love, got married, had two children and one of them is Diana Silva

“I came to Venezuela more than anything to study. (…) I had family here. My mother and my brothers encouraged me, I arrived and it was not easy. It was a bit of a long journey to be able to study,” he said.

Diana Silva with her family in Venezuela. Photo: Venevision

Diana Silva also pointed out that her brother is in Spain and that she has uncles and cousins ​​living in Peru.

Diana Silva at Miss Universe 2023

The young model Diana Silva continues to stand out with her participation in the previous activities of the Miss Universe, which will take place in El Salvador on November 18.

