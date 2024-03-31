The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office denied this Saturday that it had acted in any way illegitimate or abusive in the search of the home of President Dina Boluarte and the Government Palace, during the investigation into a case of corruption, as the president assured.

In a statement published on social networks shortly before midnight, the Public Ministry detailed that the operation was carried out “by order of the JudgeSupreme Research Department Preparatory of the Supreme Court” and, therefore, they ruled out that the intervention “was illegitimate, unconstitutional and abusive.”

Video capture of the house of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Photo:EFE Share

In the early hours of Friday to Saturday, a team of police and prosecutors raided the president's home and the Government Palace as part of the investigation open preliminary for the alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment related to several luxury watches that Boluarte did not declare before the National Elections Jury (JNE).

“In the aforementioned diligence, the delivery of the Rolex watches by the President of the Republic was not located or occurred, despite the fact that she was required to do so, however, it was obtained other elements of interest for the investigation,” clarified the Public Ministry.

The statement explains details of the operation to demonstrate that there were no abuses, such as that they had to break the lock of Boluarte's home, as authorized by the court order, after waiting ten minutes after the president's son requested “a moment” and this one does not opened the door.

He also denied that the institution itself had the video was broadcast from the moment in which it is observed how they broke said lock and that circulated all day on networks and media.

Finally, he confirmed that Boluarte has been formally summoned to exhibit said objects and give a statement on April 5, as announced by his lawyer.

Boluarte made a statement on Saturday afternoon in which he criticized the fiscal and police operation and defined it as abusive.

“It has never existed as it has been said, nor refusal or rebellion On my part in the face of the tax investigation, on the contrary, I have appeared at this instance making myself available, so the early morning measure is arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive,” said the president along with her cabinet.

She said that she is “respectful of the tax investigation,” but that she rejects the way it is done, “in a discriminatory and unconstitutional manner.”

In this sense, he criticized that they broke the lock of your home, in the Lima district of Surquillo, since his family did not have time to open the door and said that this arbitrary measure affects the rights of his family and also the governability of the country.

EFE