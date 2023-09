01:48 Relatives hold the remains of a victim of the La Cantuta massacre, during his funeral in Lima, Peru, on September 2, 2023. EFE – Paolo Aguilar

On July 18, 1992, the ‘Colina’ group, better known as the death squad, kidnapped and murdered nine young people and a professor at La Cantuta University in Peru. 31 years later, the Prosecutor’s Office handed over the remains of five of the victims to their relatives, who will be able to bury them after so many years of searching.