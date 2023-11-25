If we talk about peruvian reggaetonwe cannot fail to mention Kale. His real name Alan Kaleb Ballón Alfaro and his followers highlight him for his iconic perreo songs that caused a sensation starting in 2014, such as ‘Casa sola’. The Peruvian performer has managed to rub shoulders with great artists of the urban genre and can afford to say that he composes his songs, many of which were liked by music figures, among them, Maluma. Read on to find out how this particular episode in his artistic career came about.

Did Kalé refuse to collaborate with Maluma?

The Peruvian artist told in an interview with ‘Métrica Latina’, for his YouTube channel, his experience when he was in the Sony studios. “That’s the biggest skid I had because of my inexperience. When we had a meeting at Sony and I showed them the song that said: ‘This song is going to take me to stardom again.’ The Sony Andes man is there, he sees me and tells me: ‘Give it to me for Maluma’, and I told him no. They told me the amount I could be generating monthly for that song and not even for that reason, I was stubborn, foolish, I never gave it to them,” he said at first.

“I went to Puerto Rico to record, and we released it… Nothing happened, because people were expecting perreo from me. There I realized that everything I write is not for me. “It would have been an important step for me as a producer or lyricist,” added the Peruvian performer.

The story of Kalé

Kale He was born in a humble neighborhood in San Martín de Porres. His love for reggaeton began in high school and, from that time on, he decided to give it his all, although many did not believe in him. “I knocked on the doors of businessmen,” said the singer in a recent interview with ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. His story is focused on overcoming because he never gave up on his own music. In 2014 he was a phenomenon with his song ‘Casa sola’, which earned him a place on several stages as an opening act for great artists. He also collaborated with Mario Hart, when he was starting out in the music industry, and years later he would do so with the Trebol clan itself.

At the moment, Kalé does not stop touring. The most recent was in Mexico, a country that he considers his second home. “Kalé, the reggaeton player who works in silence, while his colleagues gouge out their eyes,” titled the ‘Urraca’ report.

