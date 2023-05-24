The Court of Justice of Lima This Tuesday, he asked the Israeli Justice to arrest the wife of the former president Alexander Toledo, Eliane Karp, for her extradition to Peru, where she is accused of money laundering in a case linked to the alleged bribes received by the former president of the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The Court’s Ninth Liquidating Criminal Chamber ordered the updating of the national and international arrest warrants issued against Karp, who on May 10 traveled from United States to Israelweeks after former President Toledo (2001-2006) was extradited to Peru to be prosecuted for money laundering.

The Judiciary reported on its Twitter account that the chamber ordered that Karp’s extradition booklet be prepared with the necessary and pertinent certified copies of the file, to be elevated to the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

A week ago, the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office began the request for the active extradition and preventive detention of Karp, with the sending of the official letter by the head of the team investigating the Lava Jato case in Peru, Rafael Vela, to the president of the Ninth Chamber Liquidating Criminal of the Court of Lima, Araceli Baca Cabrera.

On that date, the head of International Cooperation of the Prosecutor’s Office, Edgar Rebaza, explained to the RPP radio station that official information had been requested, with the help of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, to find out the rules of an extradition process in Israel.

“A new cooperation tool must be started, a new extradition process based on the confirmation in official documents that will be brought to the attention of the prosecutors in the case and the judge who will have to decide it,” Rebaza said, given that Karp had another request for extradition to the United States, the country where she has resided with her husband in recent years.

Karp has an 18-month preventive detention order in Peru for the so-called Ecoteva caseopened in 2013 as a result of a million-dollar purchase of real estate in the name of Karp’s mother, Eva Fernenburg, through a company with that name.

Toledo, who was extradited for United States to Peru last Aprilis accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of having received a bribes for 35 million dollars from Odebrecht in exchange for the concession of sections 2 and 3 of the South Interoceanic Highway.

The Public Ministry considers that part of this illicit money was transferred to the Ecoteva company and requests that Toledo and Karp be sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison, in each case.

