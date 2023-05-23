Former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, at the time of his arrest in 2019. LUKA GONZALES (AFP)

Ten days after the Prosecutor’s Office of the Special Team of the Lava Jato case in Peru requested a sentence of 35 years in prison for money laundering, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski can take a breather at 84 years old and perhaps think that he will not finish his last years after the bars: the Judiciary has annulled the request of prosecutor José Domingo Pérez by declaring founded the protection of rights presented by the defense of the economist who governed Peru between 2016 and 2018.

For Judge Jorge Chávez Tamariz, the provision that concluded the preparatory investigation against Kuczynski limps due to a central aspect: the Prosecutor’s Office still had some pending proceedings, including an expert financial accounting report linked to the case. The lawyer for the former leader of the Peruvians for Kambio group maintained that the investigations were terminated before they could present their observations. For all these reasons, the Judiciary has determined that “his right to defense” was violated and, in turn, has ordered the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a new accounting financial expertise. In other words, the case will return to the preparatory investigation stage.

As is known, according to the tax thesis, Kuczynski would have received more than 12 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and other companies for having favored them in the award of different works, when he headed the Ministry of Economy and Finance during the presidency of Alejandro Toledo between 2001 and 2006. These millionaire bribes would have reached his hands through consulting and advice, but also because the former president would have formed a criminal organization. The nullity of the Prosecutor’s request was also extended to the Chilean businessman Gerardo Sepúlveda, who would have consulted for Odebrecht in favor of Kuczynski. The same request for 35 years in prison weighed on him.

“Being president in Peru is a suicidal profession (…) This group (from the Public Ministry) wants to hang a head as a hunting trophy. And they have succeeded, for example, with Alan García, who was cornered with a complaint (…) Obviously, the prosecution did not pull the trigger, but they put him in a very difficult position for him,” Kuczynski told the newspaper. Trade last weekend, alluding to the leader of the Alianza Popular Revolucionaria Americana party, who ended his life in April 2019, when he was about to be arrested for the same crime: allegedly having received ill-gotten money from Odebrecht. The economist has also insisted on stating that he had no further relationship with businessman Marcelo Odebrecht and that he is not afraid of the statements made by Alejandro Toledo, extradited from the US and a tenant in the Barbadillo prison for a month along with former presidents Alberto Fujimori and Pedro Castillo.

At the end of the virtual hearing, José Domingo Pérez, the representative of the Special Team of the Prosecutor for the Odebrecht and Lava Jato cases, announced that he will appeal this judicial decision. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will continue to face the investigations in freedom after being issued an appearance with restrictions in mid-2022. He previously remained under house arrest.

