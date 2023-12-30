In April 1997, a small woman who could not walk on her own reported, from a hospital bed, that she had been a victim of kidnapping and torture by a group of soldiers in the basements of the National Intelligence Service (SIN), led by Vladimiro Montesinos, the presidential advisor to then-president Alberto Fujimori. It was Leonor La Rosa Bustamante, an agent accused of leaking information to the press about operations that had the purpose of attacking the Government's adversaries. The kidnapping of her for 11 days in those dungeons was a retaliation and at the same time an extreme measure for her to confess her status as a spy.

This Friday, 26 years later, the Judiciary has ruled in favor of Montesinos: it has acquitted him of the crime of serious injuries, as well as other high-ranking officers of the time, such as Nicolás de Bari Hermoza Ríos, former head of the Joint Command of the Armed forces; and Julio Salazar Monroe, former head of the deactivated SIN. The court determined that “there is no medical-legal evidentiary evidence that proves the qualitative and quantitative serious injuries” of La Rosa. A matter that raises dust because the agent – ​​who lives in Sweden as a refugee under the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – indicated that she was beaten, received electric shocks and suffered burns on her hands, legs and arms. In addition to a spinal cord injury that left her confined to a wheelchair. Years later, in 2002, she said she had been raped by her captors.

However, justice has not resolved it this way. These high-ranking police officers have been acquitted of the crime against sexual freedom, but not of being the co-authors of the crime of aggravated kidnapping. The Judiciary has sentenced Carlos Edmundo Sánchez Noriega to 16 years in prison, José Rafael Domingo Salinas Zuzunaga to 14 years and Manuel Percy Salcedo Sandoval to 10 years. In addition, they must pay an amount of 120,000 soles (32,000 dollars) in civil reparation.

“They were repeated, prolonged and unnecessary interrogations that only showed that they were trying to diminish her as a person so that she would accept the charges attributed, extending and duplicating an investigation for more than 11 days at administrative and military headquarters, and that was interrupted due to force majeure of the aggrieved “It affected her state of health, generating a state of post-traumatic stress in her anxiety levels, presenting vaginal bleeding, performing a uterine curettage that resulted in cardiorespiratory arrest that left her with a sequel of hypoxic encephalopathy,” the court concluded on the affects of Leonor La Rosa. In other words, they maintain that the torture she reported is not such, and that it is rather due to a stress crisis.

In 2002, Leonor La Rosa received financial compensation of $120,000 as compensation from President Alejandro Toledo, in addition to the promise to permanently ensure her health. “With pride and shame for the nation, I apologize on behalf of the State. We are not going to restore your health, we are not going to take away all that suffering, but this democracy wants to recognize you. I swear to you that never again, never again, will the State be your enemy,” Toledo told him on that occasion.

Vladimiro Montesinos, who was virtually present at the reading of the sentence as he is serving a prison sentence for various crimes, has returned to the fore in 2023 for the resolution of his cases: in June he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for murder of non-commissioned officer Mariela Barreto Riofano when her direct responsibility was determined. However, in November he was acquitted of the crime of union leader Pedro Huilca. Leonor La Rosa's is her second acquittal of the year. However, both Huilca's and La Rosa's cases are pending review, as defense attorneys have filed appeals for annulment. For now, the only certainty is that Vladimiro Montesinos will serve his sentence until June 24, 2026 for the Barrios Altos case.