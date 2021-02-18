In the middle of the scandal over the “Vacunagate”, a vaccination against the coronavirus that was carried out secretly for 487 officials and former officials of Peru, the government had to go out deny the rumors that the president, Francisco Sagasti, was immunized while the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm was doing clinical trials in the country.

“The Presidential Office discards and rejects, categorically, such versions that only seek to discredit the work that the Head of State has been carrying out, “said the Secretary of Strategic Communication and Press of the Presidency of Peru in a statement.

The suspicion was that Sagasti received the Chinese vaccine before February 9, which was when he was officially inoculated against COVID-19.

Former President Martín Vizcarra was one of the 487 Peruvian leaders who were secretly vaccinated against the coronavirus. AFP photo

On the other hand, this Wednesday the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Percy Minaya, reported that the commission investigating the vaccination scandal of different officials and their relatives, including former ministers and former president Martín Vizcarra, will present a report on the case in eight days.

Minaya, a member of the commission, specified that the investigation will involve a review of the National Institute of Health (INS), the testing center of the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia (UPCH), the annex of the Universidad San Marcos and a list of 487 people who received the immunizer.

The official said that an “extensive report” will be carried out after “supervision, interviews and several evaluations” to reach a conclusion about the improper inoculation of the immunizer from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm. during clinical trials in the country.

The aforementioned universities were in charge of directing the clinical trials, and a group of researchers from Cayetano Heredia were in charge of secretly applying the vaccines.

In this regard, the person in charge of phase 2 of the clinical trials, Germán Málaga, insisted this Wednesday that his team did not decide which officials were immunized.

“I want to make it clear that the research team did not take part in these decisions of those who were vaccinated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Minsa (Ministry of Health), it was the people who had been designated who sent their relations or brought personnel who worked in the ministry and we in good faith proceeded to vaccinate them, “he argued.

Among the senior officials who were secretly vaccinated are former President Vizcarra (2018-2020), former Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti and former Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete, among other officials.

Likewise, UPHC authorities participated in the scandal, such as the rector, Luis Varela Pinedo, and the vice-rectors José Espinoza and Alejandro Bussalleu, who resigned this Wednesday due to the demand of the university community.

Displaced officials

In the same context, this Wednesday the president of the Council of Ministers, Violeta Bermúdez, affirmed that they were displaced from their positions to up to 16 officials who were also inoculated improperly, eight from the Health portfolio and another eight from Foreign Relations.

“In the list it was also identified that there were two former officials of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers who were vaccinated. Neither of these two officials was hired by my management and currently neither of them works in the Presidency of the Council of Ministers,” he clarified in a news conference.

Likewise, Bermúdez stressed that, after analyzing the lists of people vaccinated irregularly, it was concluded “that of the total number of people vaccinated outside of clinical trials, around 25 percent, at the time of receiving the vaccines, were public officials.”

“Currently none of them are part of the government’s ‘staff’,” he added.

On the other hand, he recognized that irregular use is currently known in 487 people “but we know that there were doses for 1,000 peopleyes, if we count two doses per person. “

“Although also when reviewing the list we have had the surprise that there are people who have had three doses. There must be some difference, “he said.

“Formally, we do not know where those missing doses are; however, the investigating commission (of the Ministry of Health) will also request this information and I am sure that the competent authorities (…) will request this information. As soon as we have it Obviously, we will make it known, “Bermúdez concluded.

Source: agencies