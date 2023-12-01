The Peruvian comedy ‘Beautiful island’starring Patricia Barreto, known for her role as ‘Maricucha’ in the América TV series of the same name, along with Emilia Drago and Saskia Bernaolawon first place at the Peruvian box office during its premiere.

The film attracted more than 18,000 spectators on Thursday, November 30, unleashing chaos in Iquitos and Pucallpa, where citizens flocked to the cinemas and completely filled the theaters. The jungle was impatient for this premiere, filmed entirely in those settings in Peru. In the north of the country, in cities like Piura and Chiclayo, history repeated itself: a real frenzy was created.

What is the Peruvian film ‘Isla Bonita’ about?

The film directed by Ani Alva Helfer presents this synopsis offered by Cinépolis. “Andrea, Esperanza and Roxana are not at their best. Their private and professional lives lead them to question whether they have made the best decisions and if they are accompanied by the right people. This is how the three embark on a trip to beautiful Iquitos, where in the midst of beautiful landscapes, lots of fun and new people they will draw conclusions and decide if it is time to put an end to that routine that does not allow them to be happy.”

Trailer for the movie ‘Isla Bonita’

Who is who in the Peruvian film ‘Isla Bonita’?

Patricia Barreto is Andrea

Emilia Drago as Roxana

Saskia Bernaola as Esperanza

Wales Pana is Danny

César Ritter as Sergio

Alejandro Villagomez

Patricia Portocarrero

When is the Peruvian film ‘Isla Bonita’ released?

The national production has been in theaters since Thursday, November 30, 2023, in theaters throughout the country.