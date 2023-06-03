In a composite image, Dina Boluarte, president of Peru, together with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico. PA

The escalation of tensions between Mexico and Peru has just written a new chapter. This Thursday, the Peruvian Consulate in Mexico received an express threat on its voice mail to withdraw from the country in the next 48 hours or otherwise “the ambassador will return to Peru in a garbage bag.” The audio is addressed to the ambassador, although since February the relationship between the two countries has been reduced to business managers after the final retirement of the diplomat Manuel Gerardo Talavera Espinar by decision of the Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte.

The threat is a defense of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican president who has refused to recognize Boluarte as Pedro Castillo’s successor in the Palace and to hand over to her the presidency of the Pacific Alliance. “Hey, fucking Peruvian dogs (…) although our president does not know how to govern, he is representing a Mexican inauguration, he is representing the morality and dignity of all Mexicans. Damn ambassador, we’re going to extradite you in tachitos. did you understand? You are in Mexico. So tell Boluarte to go fuck his presidency,” says the voice, which also sets a deadline for his warning: “You have 48 hours to get out or we’ll take you out in a garbage bag, disgusting dog ”.

According to the Latina television channel, the authenticity of the audio was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry. Given what happened, the Mexican government has been asked to reinforce security at said headquarters and, in addition, track down the authors of the call. Although there is a possibility that it is not a real extortion, they will not ignore it and prefer to take all the necessary precautions.

More than a week ago, the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee declared López Obrador persona non grata for saying that the Boluarte presidency “is neither legal nor legitimate.” AMLO’s response was emphatic: “as long as there is no democratic normality in Peru, we do not want economic or commercial relations with them.” Bilateral relations between Mexico and Peru continue to sharpen. This time by anonymous calls.

