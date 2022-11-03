Genoa – «This is a crime that must be investigated and clarified by the police as soon as possible. On our part, maximum support for the victim’s family, so severely hit by an inexplicable crime ». Carlos Eduardo Tavera Vega was named consul general of the Republic of Peru this year in Genoa by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Draghi government.

The appointment deed signed by Luigi Di Maio dates back to 18 February, but Tavera Vega has assumed the function of reference point for the community – replacing Alejando Ugarte Valverde – only from 1 July last. He still speaks very little Italian, but he already knows the context in which he was called to work. In the letter that accompanied his installation, he stressed the importance of combining the need for integration with maintaining an active link with the motherland. Integration, but pure roots.

“Ours is a community that has always made work and good conduct its own characteristic – explains the consul – I do not know the details of the circumstances that led to this terrible murder, which I repeat I hope will be clarified as soon as possible, but I can say that our compatriots have always behaved well, in respect of the community of Genoese citizens who have always shown hospitality ». ten thousand kilometers Lima is very far from Genoa. Ten thousand six hundred kilometers, to be precise. Yet there are many Peruvians who continue to seek their fortune in this part of Europe. The latest Istat survey speaks of 2,223 Peruvians residing in the Ligurian capital, 4,258 if the entire regional territory is taken as a reference. More women than men, but the old stereotype of carers arriving in Italy subsequently dragging husbands and children with the mechanism of family reunification no longer seems so relevant.

«Originally it was like this – says Maritza Polo, one of the spokesmen of the Peruvian community in the city – but today things are a bit different. There are many nurses, for example, or social health workers, many of whom are employed at the San Martino hospital. But the paths are also of another type. For example, I am a computer technician. Here we have found opportunities and possibilities for growth, it is normal that many compatriots want to build a better future by studying, or giving this opportunity to their children, who may be able to reap the fruit of their sacrifices ». Maritza associates with many compatriots in her role as a traditional dance teacher. “We are shaken. Very shaken. A terrible and intolerable thing has happened, in many years we had never heard anything of this kind ».

Many knew Javier Alfredo Romero, and some are already working hard for their partner and baby born a few hours ago. «There are those who are launching collections, yes. It is not that because a terrible act like this has happened, that the costs are not there. There will be the funeral to pay, there will be the family to help with many other things. We have to stay close to them, find a way to do it. That child no longer has a father, and that poor mother’s woman until a few hours ago knew nothing. We will have to find the strength, all of us. We will have to do it ».