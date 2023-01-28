The plenary of Congress of Peru rejected this Friday to advance the general elections in the country to next Octoberafter debating for more than 8 hours a project proposed in this sense by the president of the Constitution Commission, the Fujimori Hernando Guerra García.

The proposal received 45 votes in favor, 65 against and 2 abstentions, although after the vote the president of the Congress, José Williams, reported that a request for reconsideration had been presented that will be debated next Monday and that implies a new vote.

As it is a constitutional amendment, This type of project had to have the favorable vote of 87 parliamentarians in two consecutive legislatures to be approved.

During the debate, Guerra García maintained that the advance in the date of the elections was “a necessity” to “give relief” to his country “and to the citizens”, in reference to the anti-government demonstrations that have left 64 dead since December.

Later, at the end of the interventions, he asked for an intermission to correct the text of his proposal with observations made by other legislators with the objective of seeking the 87 necessary votes or the minimum of 67 that would allow the project to be taken to a referendum.

President Dina Boluarte urged Congress this Friday to approve the electoral advance.

The project proposed that special transitory provisions be incorporated so that the general elections are held in October 2023, that the new Congress assume its functions on December 31 and the new Government on January 1, 2024.

The next Executive and Legislative would fulfill their functions, exceptionally, until July 2029, six months more than the five years established in the Constitution, with the aim of resuming in the subsequent period the date of taking office on the traditional 28 of July, the date of national independence.

President Dina Boluarte urged Congress this Friday to approve the electoral advance for 2023as a measure to get out of the crisis and in response to one of the main demands of the anti-government protests, which also demand his resignation, the closure of Congress and the call for a constituent assembly.

To date, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office, 46 people who participated in the protests have died in clashes with the security forces, while a policeman died after being burned alive by protesters.

To these victims, 11 deaths are added in events related to roadblocks and a death that occurred in the northern region of La Libertad, confirmed by the Police.

Likewise, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (Acnur) reported the death of four Haitians who could not receive medical assistance due to roadblocks, in addition to an unborn baby confirmed by Unicef, resulting in 64 deaths. for the protests since December 11.

EFE