López Obrador talks about Peru, in his morning conference this Monday. Moisés Pablo Nava (Dark Room)

The Congress of Peru has declared a person non grata for the second time in just over three months to a head of state from the region. If in February it happened with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, for having said that the “Police march like Nazis against their people”, this Monday Parliament has taken an equivalent measure against the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Foreign Relations Commission of the legislature approved the motion with a large majority: 11 votes in favor, one against, and 3 abstentions – in the case of Petro there were 13 in favor, none against, and 3 abstentions. The document urges the Ministry of the Interior and the Foreign Ministry to carry out the “necessary actions” so that López Obrador does not set foot on Peruvian soil. At least during the term of Dina Boluarte, who took office last December after Pedro Castillo’s failed self-coup attempt, today in jail.

This is the umpteenth clash, the toughest and most decisive, after five months of escalating tensions, which date back to the end of last year. Throughout this time, López Obrador has defended Castillo without nuances, denying his attempt to break the constitutional order. In addition, the Mexican president has flatly refused to recognize Boluarte’s investiture. Finally, he also resists handing over the presidency pro tempore of the Pacific Alliance by not considering its mandate as legitimate.

In these five months, diplomatic relations between Mexico and Peru were reduced to business managers. The Boluarte Executive ordered the expulsion of the Mexican ambassador in Peru, Pablo Monroy, and, in turn, ordered the definitive withdrawal of his highest representative in Mexico, Manuel Talavera. Last week the waters returned to a boiling point when López Obrador justified his refusal to pass the baton of the pro tempore presidency by saying that “it is not legal or legitimate.” These words provoked a response from Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi, who called this position “negligent.”

López Obrador had already ruled on the motion of the Peruvian legislature on the eve of the debate, calling Congress “badly advised.” “For me it is a mark of pride that those who act in this way declare me not welcome It is not correct,” said the president, who insisted again that Pedro Castillo, who has been detained since December for two preventive detention orders, must be released. “They invent crimes, they fabricate crimes of corruption and others. What should be done in Peru, in addition to giving the president freedom, to restore him so that an agreement is made and general elections are called as soon as possible, and that it is the people of Peru who decide ”, he added .

On the other hand, there is another motion, promoted by a congresswoman from the right-wing Avanza País to sue the Mexican State before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the grounds that it “flagrantly violates the Framework Agreement of the Pacific Alliance” and “affects the rights and expectations” of the Peruvian State. Meanwhile, the president of the Foreign Relations Commission, Maricarmen Alva, celebrated the measure against López Obrador: “Peru respects itself and we will not tire of defending our democracy.”

