Lima (AFP) – The Peruvian Congress began a new debate this Thursday on the advancement of the general elections, while the protests against President Dina Boluarte, whose government shows fissures, continue.

The bill to hold elections in 2023, presented by the leftist Peru Libre party and which is being debated in Parliament, contemplates calling elections on July 9, 2023.

The new presidential term would begin on October 1, while Congress would begin its term on September 30.

The proposal of the left bloc contemplates that a referendum is also held to consult whether a Constituent Assembly is convened, which, if accepted, must be implemented in a maximum of 90 days.

During the previous day, Congress had once again rejected a bill that contemplated general elections in 2023, a decision that the Presidency of Peru regretted and before which it “immediately” presented another initiative to hold elections in October of this year. .

This presidential proposal will be analyzed in turn by a parliamentary subcommittee on Friday.

Dina Boluarte, as vice president, assumed command of the country on December 7 after the dismissal and arrest of leftist Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Boluarte’s term would end in 2026. But before the outbreak of protests to demand his resignation, he asked Congress to anticipate the elections.

Demonstrators hold a march against the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Cusco, Peru, on February 2, 2023. © Ivan FLORES / AFP

The Legislature brought them forward to April 2024, but the president urges that they be carried out this year amid growing demonstrations that have already left 48 dead.

Boluarte seeks that by December -in the event of a second round- the country will have elected a president and parliamentarians.

Fissures in the Executive

Boluarte was blunt this Thursday in stating that he will not resign. The national protest will not make the government “lower its head or morale,” he said.

Protest in Cusco, Peru, on February 2, 2023 © Ivan FLORES / AFP

“We are firm to defend democracy and defend the stability of the country,” Boluarte said during an event in Piura (northwest), where he suggested that “the violence and radicalism” of some demonstrations is led by former President Castillo.

“My resignation is not at stake. We are not going to give in to political blackmail,” he later assured at a press conference, where he pointed out that the advancement of elections “is on the court” of Congress.

However, the Government showed fissures this Thursday when it learned of the departure of Raúl Molina, Boluarte’s chief adviser, who accused him of a lack of “substantive political gestures” and that “clear responsibilities have not yet been attributed” for those who died in the crisis.

“Madam President, listen to our people, to the vast majority who are asking for changes,” reads Molina’s resignation letter dated February 1 and released this Thursday by the press.

Boluarte, who declined to comment on his former adviser’s statements, has already had to face the resignations of five of his ministers since he took over the reins of the country last December.

Meanwhile, the protests do not subside

In parallel, the protests continue in various areas of the country, including Lima, where in the morning dozens of residents of Puno and Cusco (southeast) mobilized at the doors of the two main private television channels in the country.

A protester gestures in front of a police cordon during a protest in Lima against the government of Dina Boluarte, on January 31, 2023. © ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

“They do not report the truth”; “Genocidal press” was read on the banners of the demonstrators, who consider that the coverage of these media favors the Government.

In the southern Andes, a region historically neglected, roadblocks continued. While in Junín, the Andean center of the country, dozens of citizens block the central highway, the main route for the arrival of food in the capital.

In Cusco, the capital of the Inca empire, a jewel of tourism in Peru, there was also a strike of workers and mobilizations in the streets and the central square of the city.

with AFP