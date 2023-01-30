The Peruvian Congress approved on Monday a request to reconsider the vote on the advancement of the general elections to October of this year. Last Friday, he had rejected the proposal with a large majority of votes against. Once again the Peruvian Parliament, divided on the issue, will seek to reach a consensus, in the midst of roadblocks and demonstrations that have not ceased for weeks.

The reform for the advancement of elections for this 2023 returns to the debate. This Monday, January 30, the Peruvian Congress voted in favor of the request to reconsider advancing the elections to October 2023. The decision was made with 66 votes in favor, 44 against, and 6 abstentions.

Congress will debate the matter again, which was already rejected last Friday with a large majority of votes against. To be adopted, the decision to advance the elections must gather 87 votes in favor since it is a constitutional reform.

At the beginning of the debate, the person who presented the request for reconsideration, the Fujimorista Arturo Alegría, pointed out to the legislators that they have to “give an answer to the citizenry” and take “into account the crisis” that their country is facing.

After the reconsideration of the vote was accepted, the president of the Constitution Commission, the Fujimori Hernando Guerra García, asked to meet with the representatives of the different benches and “propose a solution to the country.”

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte speaks while meeting with the foreign press, in Lima, Peru, January 24, 2023. © Angela Ponce, Reuters

The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, declared that now the Government is “waiting for the decision of Congress” on the request to advance elections for this year and that they are “sure that there will be a way out” of the political crisis and society of the country.

However, Congress is divided on the matter, some congressmen are asking for Boluarte’s resignation, while others are asking for the elections to be brought forward, while several say that Boluarte should finish the current term.

The spokesman for the Marxist party Peru Libre, Flavio Cruz, said that “the population is demanding that President Dina Boluarte resign” and that “this would help the solution that the entire country is seeking.” Ruth Luque, from the leftist bench of Juntos por el Perú, also asked her president for her resignation.

However, Boluarte does not seem to be contemplating this option, furthermore, his resignation would lead the president of Congress, José Williams, to assume the Presidency of the country, without automatically leading to early elections.

The country is still in lockdown

Peru has been experiencing strong demonstrations and roadblocks for nearly two months, which have claimed the lives of more than 60 people. The protests broke out after the dismissal and arrest, on December 7, of President Pedro Castillo, accused of a failed coup d’état when trying to dissolve Parliament. Former Vice President Dina Boluarte succeeded him in accordance with the Constitution.

Adela Perez and other protesters block the highway while demanding the resignation of Peru’s President Dina Boluarte, at the Peru-Bolivia border, in Desaguadero, Peru January 26, 2023. © REUTERS/Claudia Morales

The demonstrators call for the immediate resignation of Dina Boluarte, early elections and the formation of a constituent assembly.

According to the latest survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), the disapproval of the President is 76% and the approval rating of Congress is barely 7%.

Recently, the president has been very clear about her intention to organize elections. In fact, she asked Congress several times to approve the proposal and said that if Congress votes against it again, the Executive will present two bills to do so.

The social movement, in addition to having claimed the lives of dozens of people, has also paralyzed part of the country’s economy. The human and economic cost of the social state, if it continues, could convince Congress to advance the elections to end the riots.

The security forces continue to clear the roads to ensure trade and the movement of citizens. This Monday, a contingent of the Peruvian Armed Forces arrived in the department of Ica, south of Lima, to support the National Police in the liberation of the Panamericana Sur highway. The Ministry of Defense of Peru congratulated itself on Monday for the liberation of this highway.

However, the Las Bambas mining company, the largest in the country, located in the Apurímac region, could suspend copper production as of February 1 due to the blockades, as the company MMG Limited announced on Monday. This mine represents 1% of the country’s GDP.

“If the situation does not change, the mine will not be able to continue copper production from February 1, 2023” and a period of mine care and maintenance will then begin, MMG Limited reported.

with EFE