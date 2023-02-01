With 54 votes in favor, 68 against and 2 abstentions, the Peruvian Congress once again refused to advance the general elections in the country to December 2023. Legislators will continue to discuss the possibility of advancing the elections. Meanwhile, the demonstrations in the streets continue.

The impasse in the Peruvian Congress continues. On February 1, once again, the legislators rejected the possibility of holding general elections in December of this year, which would mean a way out of the crisis that the country is currently experiencing.

Among the congressmen, 54 supported the idea of ​​advancing the elections, 68 voted against and 2 abstained. It is already the second time that the Legislature rejects the advancement of the elections in less than a week.

The president, Dina Boluarte, has repeatedly asked Congress to advance the elections, as a way to calm the crisis after her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was dismissed and she assumed the leadership of the country, in accordance with the Constitution.

In almost two months of protests against his Presidency, dozens of people have died in the demonstrations, which have received the response of violent police repression.

Although the bill did not prosper, lawmakers will continue to debate a possible advance, one of the main requests of the protesters. Today thousands of them marched in the streets of Lima asking again for the dissolution of Congress and the resignation of Boluarte.

News in development…