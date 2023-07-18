On the eve of its premiere, the long-awaited movie by many fans continues to cause a stir in the world. the fever for “Barbie” It has made the creativity of international people and brands flourish. Firms like Aldo, Gap, AIRBNB and NYX Cosmetics have been releasing products inspired by the iconic doll. For their part, well-known people from the Peruvian show business have not been left behind and have joined the fever without going unnoticed.

And it is that, if we talk about viral people, susy diaz did not go unnoticed today. The former vedette left more than one surprised today on Instagram, after she posted the official trailer for “Barbie”, but pretending to be the doll. A video that has already gone viral and will remain for the memory.

Susy Díaz becomes “Barbie” in a viral video on Instagram Photo: Infobae

Susy Díaz, the “Peruvian Barbie”!

From the official trailer of “Barbie”Kevin Abanto, the designer who made the simulation of susy diazchose the following scenes for the assembly of the video: “Barbie” dancing, falling from the roof of his house, when he realizes that his heels touch the ground and his visit to a mysterious woman. All this looking for the exvedette’s face to fit perfectly to replace margot robbieactress who gives life to the doll in the film.

Also, through the post, susy diaz thanked the designer for the video made. “Loved the edit, thanks Kevin”are the words of the former vedette about the visual material that has received many positive comments and in which the majority had the luxury of classifying it as the “Peruvian Barbie”.



