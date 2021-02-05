The Peruvian band Inzul began February with the premiere on YouTube of the video clip for “El muro”, a song that they released in mid-January and which signifies their return to the music scene after three years of their last studio album. Underground (2018).

The new work of the group, made up of Stefano Cedeño (vocalist) and Gianfranco Arias (bassist), shows a clear influence of indie pop, although with a more modern touch, but without leaving behind his rock roots.

The video clip of “The wall” It has interesting characteristics, such as the representation of a love story, such as memories of something that never came to fruition, in addition to using desert and urban landscapes to symbolize different moments of their relationship.

Stefano Cedeño Y Aitana Sánchez are the protagonists of the video, produced and directed by Rodrigo Dulanto, a filmmaker with great experience who has among his portfolio the direction of the MV of “Hot”(2019) for the singer Marie CherryPop.

With the release of “El muro” and its video clip, the band from Miraflores Inzul enters a new stage in his career, seeking to consolidate his style with a more mature sound, which will be reflected in his next album scheduled to be released in 2021.

