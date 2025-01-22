The metropolitan area of ​​Greater Los Angeles has an area that is three times that of Catalonia, and you can drive two hundred kilometers from north to south and from east to west without leaving it. There are neighborhoods where smoke from fires has never been seen before, and the air quality is even better than usual. Where the streets have not been closed, nor have rental prices skyrocketed (no one is shocked by paying 7,000 dollars a month), nor do those who have lost their homes dedicate hours and hours (like the victims of the dana in Valencia) to Fill out forms to ask for help or for insurance to pay. In Long Beach, Venice or Santa Monica, the cafes are full and the streets are full of Amazon and Federal Express delivery trucks, as always. Life goes on.

The less fortunate are in shelters, or have bought a second-hand van to sleep in. The privileged – within the catastrophe and without underestimating its drama – have settled in the homes of friends who are also billionaires, or pay without blinking the thousand dollars a night charged per room at the salmon-pink Beverly Hills Hotel, the same one where Elizabeth Taylor celebrated six of her weddings and the Eagles recorded the video of California Hotel . This category includes Lakers coach JJ Redick, whose home in Pasadena has evaporated, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis, whose families were evacuated due to the proximity of the flames.

JJ Redick’s house has completely burned and the families of Anthony Davis and LeBron were evacuated

The Lakers, with a record of 22 wins and 17 losses, are sixth in the Western Conference, and Redick’s first season on the bench was already proving difficult before the fire consumed his rental home in Pasadena, where his His sons kept a large collection of NBA player jerseys like gold. Those who defend well on the team are denied scoring baskets, and those who have good shots do not find the defense funny. The nearly 118 points-against average is only worse than the Pelicans, Jazz and Wizards, and higher when Anthony Davis plays than when he doesn’t, a surprising statistic.

After the suspension of a couple of games, LeBron and company returned to the Crypto – still traumatized – to face the San Antonio Spurs, and Chris Paul and Victor Wembayama had the detail of giving Redick their jerseys, so that his children can start a new one. collection. Austin Reaves – one of the Lakers who are denied defending – had, however, ahead of them.

For LeBron James it will not only be the campaign in which he had to evacuate his thirty million euro mansion in Brentwood, but also in which he joined the exclusive “40 club” (those who are still active after turning forty years old), and exceeded 57,000 minutes on the courts. His numbers are still elite (23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9 assists), but his shooting average has dropped, it is difficult for him to hit the three-pointers, he loses the ball too frequently and he does not always find the energy to defend . Having already achieved the goals of scoring 40,000 points (he’s going for 41,130) and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the top scorer in NBA history, and playing alongside his son Bronny, what goals do he have left to achieve before retiring? ? Maybe surpass Jason Kidd’s assist mark, and little else. He has always said that he would like to acquire a franchise and become an owner.

LeBron and Redick certainly have a lot to think about, on and off the court. A tragedy like the one in Los Angeles – a city accustomed to them – will undoubtedly help them put the importance of things into perspective.

THE 40’S CLUB

LeBron James and the other members of NBA royalty

Due to various circumstances, legends such as Jerry West, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain did not reach the age of forty as active players. Neither do more recent stars like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon. Dirk Nowitzky managed it by the skin of his teeth. The exclusive club includes Kevin Willis, Manu Ginobili, Grant Hill, Karl Malone, Tim Duncan, Robert Parish and Vince Carter, who completed 22 seasons. LeBron James would beat that mark if he decides to play the 2025-26 campaign for the 50 million euros included in his contract.