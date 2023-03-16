Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:47 p.m.





The Company Committee of the Torrevieja health department maintains the strike called to demand an improvement in their working conditions, although it has decided to delay it until April 11. The strike was initially called for Easter, however, the unions have decided to delay it “out of responsibility” given the possible impact that a strike could have during those dates.

Members of the committee have staged a new concentration this Wednesday at the gates of the Torrevejense hospital, and have shared a joint statement with their counterparts from the La Ribera health department (along with the Torrevejense, the other to go through a reversal process). In it, they demand that the Ministry of Health not exclude subrogated personnel from the negotiation of the new collective agreement.

A Shared Covenant



This demand comes days after the Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, announced that they are working on a single collective agreement for all health services subject to public reversal. This includes both the Torrevieja and La Ribera health departments, as well as the pharmacy and MRI services.

With this measure, Health seeks the unification of criteria that can be applied in view of the future reversions of the departments of Dénia and the Hospital del Vinalopó in Elche.

unrest among staff



The Administration’s plans have not gone down well with the staff of the Torrevieja department, who have decided to maintain the strike despite the fact that Health plans to withdraw the challenge to the collective agreement that affects the department’s workforce (just under a thousand workers). workers).

In the letter shared this Wednesday, they emphasize that only the representatives of the Works Council are “legitimized” to negotiate the working conditions of their representatives. They also warn Mínguez that he must put an end to his attempts to “remove” the representatives of the subrogated personnel from the negotiation forums, warning that otherwise the conflict would be “worsening”.

In this sense, they ask for a “realistic and serious proposal, which ends the grievances between professionals”, and it is that in their opinion, the current situation “condemns the workforce to be second-rate employees of the Ministry.”