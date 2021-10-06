SPD man Peer Steinbrück hands out at “Markus Lanz” against his party executive – but above all he predicts the political end of CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet.

Hamburg – Markus Lanz takes care of the political fate of Armin Laschet on Tuesday evening – the moderator has an almost provocative question: He wants to know from the former SPD candidate for Chancellor Peer Steinbrück, who has experienced defeat, whether he feels sorry for the CDU leader. He affirms: “Yes, limited, but there is. Because I believe that he will politically ‘not survive’ this election campaign and now the time after. “

Even if a Jamaica coalition is formed, Steinbrück believes, the union will agree on a different chancellor: “I’m pretty sure that they would nominate someone else. Because, with all due respect for his personal integrity, he is the symbol or the personified defeat of the Union. “That is a little unjust, says Steinbrück. But the scapegoat is not a herd animal. Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht sees it similarly: “Given the apparent loss of support that Armin Laschet has in his own party, I think it is impossible for him to become Chancellor. That is now breaking down properly. “

Union and Greens in exploratory talks – Steinbrück still considers Laschet’s days to be numbered

With the end of the Merkel era, Steinbrück believes, it becomes clear how lacking in profile the CDU has become in the 16 years of its chancellorship. “And she made the mistake of adding a relatively unremarkable candidate on top,” said the former Federal Minister of Finance, assessing the Union’s situation. Such an election defeat is difficult to cope with, he says: “That has a hit effect. But at some point you know that there is life even after politics. I just can approve that too.”

All that remains is to wait until someone from the Laschet party says: “That’s it.” “In my eyes it should be someone like Schäuble,” adds Steinbrück. The fact that he himself had to resign as SPD chancellor candidate with 25.7 percent in 2013, while Olaf Scholz (SPD) could become chancellor with the same result, does not annoy him: “That is now ‘the name of the game’, as they say . That is democratic competition. “

SPD closed before the election – and after the election? Steinbrück distributes to “Markus Lanz” in the direction of the SPD executive committee

The strong performance of the SPD has a decisive reason for Steinbrück: “The SPD success this time is largely shaped by the fact that, unlike in 2009, 2013 and 2017, the party was very united behind Olaf Scholz. I still believe that one should be very careful, the SPD won. I would want to reduce it to the fact that Olaf Scholz won. ”

Scholz was able to establish the necessary cohesion, not least because other party officials held back in public: “Anyone who could have thrown clubs between his legs was barred,” says Steinbrück and hands out against the current board of the Social Democrats : “Scholz won, not because he is in the SPD, but even though he is in the SPD. I mean, if Esken and Kühnert had shaped the SPD, in my opinion it would not even have been enough for the 20 percent. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on October 5th:

Peer Steinbruck (SPD) – politician

(SPD) – politician Sahra Wagenknecht (Left) – politician

(Left) – politician Cerstin Gammelin – journalist

– journalist July toe – author

Sahra Wagenknecht, meanwhile, sees Germany heading for a traffic light coalition – with strengthened liberals: “The FDP has to say to its clientele: Okay, we decided on the traffic light and not Jamaica because we get this and that and that to have. And I’m afraid they’ll get quite a lot. In this government, the Greens and the FDP will have a very, very strong voice. “

The author Juli Zeh grumbles about the empty election campaign, but she has something positive to say about the federal election: “We have spent a lot of time in recent months and years analyzing and emphasizing how insanely polarized this country actually is, that everything is falls apart that there are no longer any connecting elements, that we have to be afraid that things will continue to progress. “It is even hysterical at times, says Zeh and thinks:” As a result, this choice has actually shown that these are all incorrect analyzes . This is actually a result that shows that the extreme edges have not been strengthened. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

The “Markus Lanz” round fished on Tuesday evening in the gloomy political development phase after the federal election. She agrees on one thing: whether the traffic light or Jamaica coalition – Armin Laschet’s (CDU) political clock is ticking. The SPD politician Peer Steinbrück predicts the end of the CDU chairman and hands out to the board of his own party. Quite remarkable: Talk host Markus Lanz does not address left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht either about the electoral debacle of her party or a possible personal contribution to breaking the five percent hurdle.