The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the Personal Status Law provided protection for the female citizen, and guaranteed her several rights, including the right to file a divorce or divorce case from her foreign husband, even if he has no place of residence or place of work within the country, as State courts are competent to hear this case as long as the plaintiff has a domicile or place of residence in the country.

Al-Sharif presented, during a video episode, broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its social media platforms, to shed light on the Personal Status Law, the story of a female reader who is married to a Gulf Arab and wants to divorce him.

The reader says, “She is a 25-year-old female citizen, who was married for two years, to a (Gulf Arab – 33 years old), and there were disputes between them over the provision of a suitable marital home for her,” adding that he was unable to provide an independent or stable marital home, nor privacy or peace of mind. away from his family, and asked him to divorce her, but he refused.

She wondered, could she ask for a divorce from him through the Emirati courts? Given that the UAE is her country, domicile and place of residence, and it is also the country in which the marriage contract took place? Noting that her husband has no domicile, residence or workplace in the country.

Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that the reader has the right to file a lawsuit before the Emirati judiciary, even though her husband has no home in the country, place of residence or workplace, as long as she is a citizen and her domicile or residence is in the country.

He pointed out that Clause No. (2) of Article (6) of the UAE Personal Status Law states: “State courts are competent to hear cases related to personal status that are filed against a foreigner who does not have a home, place of residence, or workplace in the state, and that In the event that the case is related to a request for the annulment of marriage contracts, or their nullity, or divorce, or divorce, and the case is filed by the wife of a female citizen, or a wife who has lost the nationality of the state, when any of them has a domicile or place of residence in the state.



