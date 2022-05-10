The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, confirmed that the Personal Status Law gave the foreign woman residing in the country the right to file a divorce case against her husband, even if he was residing outside the country, as the state courts are competent to hear the case as long as the foreigner has a domicile or residence in the country from a foreigner who had a domicile Or place of residence or workplace in the country.

In video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today”, through its platforms on social media, to shed light on the Personal Status Law, Al-Sharif presented the story of an (Arab) reader who expelled her husband from the state, then abandoned her and did not know his place of residence.

The reader said: “I got married 10 years ago in our country, and I came with my husband to the Emirates in search of a broader livelihood, and our conditions stabilized, and my husband got a job as an accountant, with a salary sufficient to provide for our needs of housing and other things. A decision to deport my husband, and he left the country, and his family contacts him, and they refuse to tell me where he is.”

She added that she had not known anything about her husband for five years, and she had been spending on herself and her son from her salary, which was barely enough for the necessities, adding that her husband had abandoned her and his son, and he does not communicate with her and refuses to divorce her based on the words of his family.

She asks the reader, can she file a lawsuit before the Emirati judiciary, asking for her divorce? A mother must return to her country to file a lawsuit, especially since her husband is no longer residing in the country.

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the reader may file a lawsuit to request her divorce from her husband, who had a domicile, residence and place of work in the state, as long as she is still residing in the state, noting that Clause No. (2) of Article (6) of the Law Personal status states that: “State courts are competent to hear cases related to personal status that are filed against a foreigner who has no domicile, place of residence, or workplace in the state, in a number of cases, including if the lawsuit relates to a request for the annulment of marriage contracts, or nullity, divorce, or divorce, and the case was filed by a wife who has a domicile or place of residence in the state, against her husband who had a domicile, residence, or place of work, when the husband had deserted his wife and made his domicile, residence or place of residence his work abroad, or he was expelled from the state.

• An Arab woman whose husband was issued a deportation order 5 years ago and deserted her, and she does not know anything about him.



