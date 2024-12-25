There are several spanish series who are currently triumphing on television. Among them we can find some that are very different from each other, such as the period serial ‘La Promesa’ on TVE, and the satirical comedy ‘La que se cerca’, which is broadcast on Telecinco and Prime Video.

The latter, also known as ‘LQSA’, began to air on the Mediaset network in 2007 and has been one of the most popular programs for several years.

The greatest strength of ‘LQSA‘ are his characters that, although they are presented as a caricature of society, many have adopted as their ‘heroes’ of humor, leaving behind phrases, expressions or behaviors that have been imitated on more than one occasion by the public.

Furthermore, within its 15 seasons, and at least two more are still expected, there have been a succession of very varied charactersin which new ones have been incorporated, these being derived from ‘No one lives here’, its predecessor. There have also been characters who have said goodbye to ‘LQSA’ for various reasons and today we are talking to you about one of them, Alba Recio.









She is the daughter of Antonio Recio, the well-known fishmonger who stars in the series and stands out for being very controversial. As antithesis to everything he believes, his daughter Alba is a trans girl. This character is played by Victor Palmero and he participated in the series from 2015 until 2021, the year in which he said goodbye to the series without giving too many explanations and after more than 60 episodes. We tell you more about the life of this actor.

His past in another well-known television series

Víctor debuted in the world of acting at the age of 15, participating in the film ‘Sprint Especial’. After training as an actor and various roles in Valencian works, his first opportunity to gain visibility was when he was offered play Toño in the well-known Antena 3 series ‘Physics or Chemistry’.

Although he only appeared in it for 3 episodes, his role was key, as he was the cause of Fer’s deathone of the most popular characters, played by Javier Calvo. According to Víctor on Antena 3, filming this scene affected him: «I got emotional, seeing him there on the stretcher. “I was watching it from outside the cameras and it affected me.”

Controversy over his character and new beginnings

After working on various projects both in the world of cinema and theater as well as in series, Víctor landed in one of the country’s most successful films, ‘La que se cerca’. In it, his role was that of Alba Recio, transsexual daughter of Antonio Recio who, before becoming a woman, was named Álvaro Recio.

The foray of this character into the series was well received by its general public, but many other people, They criticized and judged The decision that this role was not played by a transsexual woman in real life, which created some controversy.

Although the controversy was notable, this was not the reason why the actor decided to leave the series. Víctor Palmero left ‘LQSA’ in its 13th season, premiering on Prime Video with several changes, such as Alba Recio no longer being part of the cast. According to ‘Fórmula TV’, the actor’s only explanation was that “he needed a change.”

Today, the artist is now more focused on the world of theaterspecifically in the leftovers ‘The Hole X’, ‘The White Roses Monster’ and ‘A Good Mattress’. In recent years he has also been part of film projects like ‘Who’s who?’ and ‘The smell of evil’ and ‘My heaven your hell’ are scheduled to be released in 2025.