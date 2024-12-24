25 years ago Estopa came into our lives with its own style that would immediately connect with the public. Its rhythms became the soundtrack of a generation, consolidating the brothers David and José Muñoz as indisputable references of Spanish music of this century.

This Christmas Eve, RTVE will celebrate its career with ’25 years of Estopa’, a special concert that will bring together prominent artists such as Lola Índigo, Dani Martín and Manuel Carrasco, who will perform their most emblematic songs with the duo. The appointment is at 10:00 p.m. on La 1, after ‘Telepasión 2024’.

The personal life of the Estopa brothers, Jose and David

Much has been said about Estopa’s music and how they have brought ‘rumba rock’ to every corner. But few know the personal life of the Muñoz brothers. Are they married? Do you have children? What is your day to day like when you are not on stage? Next, we tell you some details about the most intimate side of David and José.

David Muñoz has been married for years to Mari Paz, his youthful love. They met in the ’90s, when they were just teenagers, and have been inseparable ever since. Although they have always kept their relationship away from the media spotlight, Mari Paz played a key role in the beginnings of Estopa, supporting David and José when they were still struggling to gain a foothold in the industry.









«Mari Paz loved our songs and decided to go to all the record companies with the demo. We could say that she was our first ‘manager’. The first record company he went to was BMG, when it had its headquarters on Arturo Soria Street, in Madrid. The girl at the reception was his swimming partner. Then, he went to Universal, to EMI, to Polygram…», the brothers recalled in an interview for the EFE agency.

For his part, José Muñoz is married to Paloma, another love that was also born in his closest environment. Their relationship began in Bramble-Chapelthe Extremaduran town where his parents are from, and over time it consolidated into a solid marriage. Both share the same philosophy of simple life close to their roots.

José Muñoz married his wife, Paloma, in 2010.



ep





Your former profession

Before achieving fame, David and José Muñoz worked at Novel Lahnwerk, a SEAT subsidiary in Cornellà de Llobregat, where they manufactured car parts. There, their manager used to encourage them with the expression ‘Dale estopa!’, a phrase that would later inspire the name of their musical group. During long working days, the brothers began to compose songs that reflected their daily lives at that time, laying the foundations for their characteristic musical style.

They combined their employment at the factory with performances in local bars and music competitions. In 1998, they won the Horta-Guinardó neighborhood singer-songwriter contest with the song ‘Luna lunera’, which allowed them to record a demo with about 40 songs. This model spread quickly, generating an unstoppable wave that culminated in the launch of his first album in 1999. Now 25 years ago.

Business outside of music

Throughout their career, David and José Muñoz have consolidated a solid presence in the world beyond music. real estate sector. The brothers own properties in various locations in Catalonia and Madrid. David resides in an urbanization in Esplugues de Llobregat and has properties in Sant Just Desvern, Cubelles and Madrid. For his part, José owns homes in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Sant Just Desvern, Barcelona and also in Madrid.

As for the businesses, each Muñoz brother has managed them on their own, under the common supervision of their father, Pablo Muñoz Garrido. David, the eldest, is in charge of Las Dos Zarzas SL, a limited company created in 2006 and dedicated to artistic and literary creation. José, for his part, founded that same year Mumuca SL, another limited company equally focused on art.