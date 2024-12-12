At 76 years old, Karlos Arguiñano He continues to entertain thousands of Spaniards every day with his easy recipes and his great sense of humor. From Monday to Friday, the Basque chef continues to lead the television show which made him rise to fame more than three decades ago and which has passed through many networks (ETB, Canal 13, La 1, Telecinco) until landing on Antena 3 and, behind his image, he has managed to create his own empire.

This successful career has no end date at the moment, as the chef continues to count, as always, on the support of his extended family. Next to his sister Eva and his son Josebathe television presenter maintains the success that his program has obtained after more than 50 years in the kitchen.

However, Karlos Arguiñano’s life was not always easy: before forming his large family and the millionaire empire Thanks to his businesses derived from cooking, the chef went through two complicated moments in his life. During his youth, he had to face a long list debts which led him to be almost ruined and death of his first two children.

From being on the brink of ruin to creating a millionaire empire

Arguiñano is, today, one of the most famous chefs in Spain thanks to the television success that his multiple programs have obtained. However, before becoming the famous character we know today, the one from Beasáin went through a complex economic situation that left him almost ruined and on the edge of close their businesses.









It all happened during the 80s, when the chef went into debt for his hotel-restaurant in Zarautzthe KA hotel. Then he and his wife asked for a credit of 250 million pesetas (1.5 million euros at the exchange rate) that would allow them to tackle the business, which did not work as well as they thought. Karlos came to recognize that he owed a total of 180,000 euros to a fishmonger that provided raw materials.

His luck changed when TVE knocked on your door in 1991 to replace Elena Santoja, who until then had presented the legendary ‘With hands in the dough’. His signing for the public channel allowed him clean up your accounts and it also served to relaunch his business after becoming one of the most popular chefs in our country. Later, new projects would arrive from networks such as Telecinco or Antena 3, where he has spent the last 15 years of his professional career.

To this income he obtains from his work on television is also added the income he obtains from his sixties. recipe booksalways placed among the most sought after in the kitchen. Furthermore, the chef set up a restaurant almost 30 years ago cooking school where he trains professionals in the sector and is also the owner of the K5 winerylocated in the town of Aia.

Karlos Arguiñano’s other businesses outside the kitchen

Aside from cooking, Karlos Arguiñano has also managed to succeed in his other businesses until amassing an impressive fortune. According to the newspaper El Español, the television presenter has a turnover of around two million euros per year thanks to its investments in the real estate sector.

One of his great passions has also crept into his companies: sports. The cook is motorcycle team sponsor as Derby or AGR Racingan adventure in which he began with the help of his late partner Ginés Guirado, a reference in the motor world. The team competes in the Moto2 and Moto 3 categories.

Likewise, the presenter also owns a Basque pelota company, Baiko Pilotawhich has a broadcast contract on the Basque regional television ETB.

Karlos Arguiñano’s family: his wife and six children

During these years at the top, Karlos Arguiñano’s wife, María Luisa Ameztoy Alfaroand their six biological children ╣Amaia, Zigor, Eneko, Martín, Karlos and Joseba─ have been the chef’s great support. So much so that many of them have even become involved in their father’s work life, from his restaurants and his television show to his businesses outside the world of cooking.

It is the case of Josebathe best known and most televised of all his children, who since 2019 has been part of the ‘Open Kitchen’ programwhere he works as a collaborator. The cook’s fifth son is in charge of the desserts and, in addition to being in charge of the bakery and pastries at the KA hotel, he runs his own business on Calle Mayor in Zarautz.

Another of those who has also decided to work with his father is Enekothe first-born of the Arguiñanos, who has an indispensable role in the presenter’s restaurant. The cook’s son runs the restaurant roomalthough he has always tried to stay away from the public eye.

The second, Zigoris the kitchen manager at the Zarautz restaurant. However, he never focused on following in his father’s footsteps until much later: “I studied naval mechanics, tried what it was like to work at sea and went to work on a tanker,” explained the chef’s son, who in the end decided studying cooking and taking charge of the kitchen at his father’s business.

The youngest of the family, Amaiais the one in front of the K5 txakoli family wineryalthough the truth is he didn’t want to dedicate himself to it either. The youngest Arguiñano studied higher industrial mechanical engineering in Arrasate and when she finished her degree she went to study English in San Francisco, although she would return years later to manage the business.

The cook’s family could have been larger if they had not lost the little ones they were expecting during one of the hardest episodes of his life: «The first two diedAt seven months old, both of our children died. seven months and stillborn. And my wife cried and cried, with reason, of course,” explained the chef in an interview for Pablo Motos’ program. “Then Six others came, and one that I have adoptedthere are already seven of us. “Everyone is paired up, all with children except my daughter, who has a partner but no children… and now I have to learn their names,” he recalled in this talk.

María Torres, the adopted daughter of Karlos Arguiñano

But the truth is that Karlos Arguiñano not only has six children, but seven, although one of them does not have the last name Arguiñano. It is about Maria Torresa young woman Argentina which the chef adopted when he lived in the Latin American country. The chef and pastry chef She has been one of the family for almost three decades and works in the restaurant’s kitchen.

«She is another sister, there is no doubt. We have grown up a part of our youth together and now it is an important piece in the family and in the kitchen. She works hand in hand with Zigor and they work very well together. María is one of us. We are seven», explained Karlos Arguiñano’s first-born, remembering that it was not easy to get her to adapt to her new life in Spain. «It was very difficult for me to do the paperwork. It was a terrible change to come to a small town, it seemed small to me and everything was very clean, but I adapted,” he noted.