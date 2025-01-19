Juan José Bautista Martín, better known as Juan y Medio, is one of the most beloved and well-known faces on Andalusian television. With a long career as a presenter, businessman and comedian, his personal life It has aroused the curiosity of many. Although he has always been reserved in certain aspects, some of his statements have put him in the spotlight on several occasions.

Why is it called Juan y Medio?

The nickname that has accompanied him since his beginnings has a funny anecdote behind it. During his youth, at a friend’s house, his imposing stature (1.93 meters) caught the attention of his mother, who asked him to move away, saying in a joking tone:

«You are not Juan, you are Juan and a Half». Although at first he didn’t like itthe nickname ended up being part of his identity and became one of the keys to his popularity.

Current partner and romantic relationships

At 62 years old, Juan y Medio He is not married and has no children.. He has explained in interviews that, like his brothers, he has not felt the need to share his life under the same roof with a partner. His best-known relationship was with Lolitawith whom she had a brief romance in 1999.









Currently, rumors about his love life link him to Eva Ruizco-host of “The Afternoon Here and Now.” The complicity between the two, as well as jokes about whether they sleep together, have fueled speculation. However, neither Juan nor Eva have confirmed or denied this relationship. Despite his reserved nature, the presenter has acknowledged that he follows his father’s advice: «“What a man does, a gentleman does not tell.”.

Eva Ruiz, the co-host of ‘The Afternoon Here and Now’



How much does Canal Sur charge?

Juan y Medio is not only a successful presenter, but also a businessman. Its production company, Indaloymedia, had a turnover of around 5.4 million euros per year thanks to programs like “What a night” or “The afternoon here and now.” This salary, although it seems high, has generated controversy due to the budget allocated by Canal Sur to external production companies.

An example of this was the intervention of the RTVA Transparency Council, which revealed that 23.7 million euros They were allocated to productions, with Indaloymedia receiving a good part.

His controversial statements about the Treasury

In one of his programs, Juan y Medio criticized the Tax Agency that caused a lot of talk. He compared the Treasury to a «tribe of cannibals who never have enoughwhich caused laughter on the set and diverse reactions among the audience. Although he commented on it as a joke, these statements reflected the tension he has had to face.

The presenter, known for his acid humor, managed to turn a sensitive topic into a moment of entertainment, although not without generating debate.